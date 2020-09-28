Global Medical Textiles Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Textiles Market market.

Global Medical Textiles Market size is estimated to value US$ XX Mn in 2019 and register significant CAGR over the next 10 years. The global medical textiles market report has been segmented on the basis of fabric, application, and region.

Product Overview

Medical textiles, also known as healthcare textiles, are manufactured using specialized materials which are used to maintain hygiene of the patients, while surgeries and post surgeries as well. Medical textile materials are biodegradable, biocompatible, non-toxic, and non-allergenic, in order to avoid any harm to open or internal wounds and augment faster recovery.

Market Growth Driving and Restraining Factors

Some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market include need to protect patients from hospital-acquired infections, especially for open wounds or post-surgical healing. In addition, increasing number of surgeries performed globally, and ever-increasing incidences of injuries, burns, accidents are other key factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, rising healthcare standards, development of enhanced medical textiles and related products such as bandages, pressure garments, wound healing and controlled release, and development of new implantable devices, etc. are among primary factors that are expected to drive the market growth. Technological advancements in development of active implants, spinal implants, tissue engineering, etc. are also expected to drive market growth. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, prevalence of diabetes, and favorable government policies and investments in healthcare sector are projected to drive the global medical textiles market growth.

Lack of awareness regarding need and importance of hygiene for patient safety and about availability of medical products in certain developing and underdeveloped countries could hamper revenue growth of the market. In addition, high cost associated with testing performance and trials of these products could challenge revenue growth of the target market.

Opportunities and Trends

Trend:

One of the macro trends observed in the market currently is that the demand for nanofibers is growing rapidly in healthcare industry, and is expected to gain traction in the years to come. Nano textiles or nanofibers have anti-bacterial or antimicrobial property which can help in protecting the patients from any infections. Moreover, nanofibers are being manufactured using biodegradable material, hence it can be used in internal wound healing as well. Increasing adoption of nano textiles in healthcare sector for wound healing, tissue engineering, etc. is projected to fuel demand for Nano-based medical textiles and drive market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Fabric: –

Among the fabric segments, the non-woven fabric segment is estimated to dominate in the global market with highest share, and register significant CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Easy disposability of non-woven fabric, ability to reduce risk of cross-contamination to a significant extent, and cost-effectiveness are factors expected to boost demand for non-woven fabric. Non-woven medical fabrics are mainly used in manufacturing apparel for staff and patients, absorbent pads, face masks, wound dressings, drug delivery devices, nasal strips, pillows, diapers, towels, sponges, and others.

By Application: –

Among the application segments, the implantable goods segment is estimated to account highest revenue share owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cholesterol, hypertension, and coronary heart diseases (CAD). The non-implantable segment accounted for the highest share in terms of consumption or volume used in 2018, and adoption of non-implantable is expected to continue to incline in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

North America medical textiles market is estimated to account major revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing diabetic and geriatric population, higher healthcare standards, favorable government policies, technological advancements in healthcare sector, and growing demand for implantable products in countries in the region are expected to drive growth of the North America medical textiles market. The Europe market is expected to account for second largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing demand for implantable products in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of revenue owing to increasing awareness regarding benefits and need for medical textiles, rising healthcare standards in certain countries such as China, India, and Japan, and rapidly increasing medical tourism industry. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to account for moderate revenue shares as compared to that of the other markets, owing to slow development of healthcare sector.

Competitive Analysis:

Presence of limited number of players in the global medical textiles market makes it a moderately consolidated market. Demand for medical textiles is increasing, however, production is comparatively lower with production taking place only in a few country markets.

Company Strategies:

Various major companies in the global market are focusing on lowering manufacturing costs, by launching manufacturing units in emerging markets such as Latin America due to availability of labor at a lower cost along with low cost of other requirements for production.

Global Medical Textiles Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Fabric:

Woven

Knitted

Non-woven

Segmentation by Application:

Implantable goods

Non-implantable goods

Healthcare & hygiene products

