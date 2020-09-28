Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Sales Outlook; Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast from 2020-2025

The global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market was valued at USD 573.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 961.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) are partially man-made fats. MCTs are generally made by processing coconut and palm kernel oils in the laboratory. Usual dietary fats, by comparison, are long-chain triglycerides. People use MCTs as medicine. MCTs are used along with usual medications for treating food absorption disorders including diarrhea, fat indigestion, celiac disease, liver disease, and digestion problems due to partial surgical removal of the stomach or the intestine.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand as compared to other alternatives of regular fats

1.2 Growing demand from emerging economies

1.3 Increasing cases of obesity due to unhealthy lifestyles

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

2.2 Availability of synthetic products

Market Segmentation:

The global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market is segmented on the basis of source, form, product, application, and region.

1. Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, by Source:

1.1 Coconut

1.2 Palm

1.3 Others

2. Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, by Form:

2.1 Dry

2.2 Liquid

3. Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, by Product:

3.1 Caprylic Acid

3.2 Capric Acid

3.3 Lauric Acid

3.4 Caproic Acid

4. Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, by Application :

4.1 Nutritional Diet

4.2 Personal Care

4.3 Pharmaceuticals

4.4 Sports Drinks

4.5 Infant Formula

4.6 Others

5. Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Stepan Company

3. Connoils LLC

4. STERNCHEMIE LIPID TECHNOLOGY

5. Nutricia

6. Jarrow formulas

7. Barlean’s

8. NOW Foods

9. Wilmar International Limited

10. Lonza

11. KLK OLEO

12. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

13. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14. Musim Mas Holdings

15. The Procter & Gamble Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

