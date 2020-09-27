How to Wipe Free Space with CCleaner Alternative Tools

Why You Need to Wipe Free Space

When you delete a file on your computer, you are just removing the indexes and the links to the file, rather than the actual data that makes up the file on your hard drive. This means that your deleted files might still exist on the free space on your hard drive and someone else could restore all or parts of these files with a professional tool.

Luckily, Windows gets permission to overwrite the area containing the deleted file on the hard drive. In other words, you can make the data you have deleted unrecoverable by overwriting the free space, or commonly known as wiping free space.

Therefore, if you prepare to sell or dispose of a computer, you’d better perform disk wipe in advance to prevent other people from stealing your private information. To do that, Cleaner wipe free space is a good choice. Besides, I will display how to wipe a hard drive using Command Prompt and another professional hard drive wipe software – MiniTool Partition Wizard.

Note: There is no need to continually wipe the free disk space on your computer, as it will only increase the wear and tear of the drive and reduce its lifespan, especially on SSD drives.

CCleaner Wipe Free Space

CCleaner is a popular Windows optimization and cleaning utility. Also, it provides a tool called Drive Wiper that allows you to wipe your hard drive securely.

Let’s see how to use CCleaner to wipe your free space.

Step 1: Update to or install the latest version of CCleaner and launch it.

Step 2: Click Tools from the left pane and choose Drive Wiper.

Step 3: In the right panel, choose Free Space Only from the Wipe drop-down list.

Step 4: Select a particular type of overwriting procedure you prefer from the Security drop-down list. Here are 4 types available:

Simple Overwrite (1 pass)

Advanced Overwrite (3 passes)

Complex Overwrite (7 passes)

Very Complex Overwrite (35 passes)

Note: Pass refers to how many times CCleaner writes over the spot on the hard drive. The more times CCleaner writes to that spot, the longer time the operation will take but the harder the file will be to recover.

Step 5: In the Drives box, select the drive on which you want to “CCleaner wipe free space”. Finally, click Wipe button to perform the operation.

In this way, CCleaner will securely wipe the free space on your hard drive to protect your privacy.

Alternative Tool 1: Command Prompt

If you don’t want to download any third-party software to perform disk wipe, you can wipe free space using Command Prompt instead.

As a built-in feature of Windows, Command Prompt allows you to execute various operations with simple commands. Of course, you can also wipe free space with Command Prompt just using cipher command. To ensure the free space is wiped more effectively, you need to quit all programs before execute the command.

Then, just follow the steps below to wipe free space.

Press Windows + R to invoke Run window. Input cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run Command Prompt as administrator. Type the command cipher /w:E: (E: can be replaced by the drive letter of any hard drive on which you want to perform free space wipe) and press Enter This will remove data from available unused disk space on the entire volume.

Note: If you want to wipe the free space of a specific folder on the hard drive, just add its path to the command: cipher /w:E:\path\to\folder.

Cipher uses 3 passes algorithm to wipe free space securely on your hard drive. It overwrites the specific free space with zeros in the first pass, ones in the second pass and random numbers in the last pass. This is the same as Advanced Overwrite of “CCleaner wipe free space”.

Alternative Tool 2: MiniTool Partition Wizard

If you are planning to sell the old computer or desert old hard drive, you may prefer directly wiping the whole hard drive instead of the free space only. To achieve that, you can select the Entire Drive wiping method of CCleaner.

Here, another reliable hard drive wipe software MiniTool Partition Wizard is also recommended for you. Before wiping, you had better back up the partition or the hard drive to avoid data loss.

Here’s how to wipe a hard drive with MiniTool Partition Wizard.

step 1: Install the tool on your computer and launch it.

Step 2: Right-click the partition and choose Wipe Partition from the context menu.

Note: If you want to wipe the whole disk, just select the disk and choose Wipe Disk from the left panel.

Step 3: Choose a wiping method and click OK.

Fill Sectors with Zero

Fill Sectors with One

Fill Sectors with Zero & One

DoD 5220.22 (3 passes)

DoD 5220.28 (7 passes)

Step 4: Click Apply button to perform the pending operation.

To sum up, it is a wise choice to wipe free space for your hard drive, because someone else who can access your computer may restore your deleted files that contains important information. This post has introduced CCleaner wipe free space and its 2 alternative tools, and hope you can benefit from it.