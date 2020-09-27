Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market market.

Global milk protein hydrolysate market is expected to be valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to be valued at US$ XX Mn in 2024 and further reach a value of US$ XX Mn in 2028. The target market is projected to register substantial CAGR of XX% over the next 10 years. The global milk protein hydrolysate market report has been segmented on the basis of the product type, form, technology, application, and region.

Milk Protein Hydrolysate: Product Overview

Milk protein hydrolysates such as Whey and Casein are well known for improving muscle growth and overall health development, which is attributable to presence of sufficient concentration of highly purified proteins. Milk protein hydrolysates are produced for nutritional purposes and improving physical functioning.

Market Dynamics: Driving and Retraining Elements

Growing geriatric population across the globe and rising consumer awareness towards consumption of healthy food products are major factors expected to drive growth of the global milk protein hydrolysate market. In addition, increasing demand for milk protein hydrolysates by sportspersons and bodybuilding enthusiasts to obtain nutrition for muscle growth and weight loss is another key factor expected to boost demand for milk protein hydrolysates and drive growth of the target market.

Further, globally the number of working women has increased, which is expected to result in an upsurge in demand for baby nutrition products, and this factor is anticipated to support growth of the global milk protein hydrolysates market in the years to come. Furthermore, development and launch of newly enhanced products by some of the major players operating in the global milk protein hydrolysate market is a key factor expected to aid in expansion of customer base and support revenue growth of the global market.

However, high cost of milk protein hydrolysates and availability of substitute protein-rich products are some of the major factors that could hamper growth for the target market to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the whey protein segment is expected to account for major share in the global milk protein hydrolysate market in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Whey protein is considered as the best option for making sports nutrition products for muscle gain, increase stamina, and to lose weight. This is a major factor expected to support growth of the segment in the target market.

By Form:

Among the form segments, the powder segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global market, owing to prominent product features such as highly water-soluble, extended shelf life, and easier absorption of powder form by the human body as compared to paste form of milk protein hydrolysate.

By Technology:

Among the technology segments, the acid hydrolysis segment is expected to dominate in the global market and is projected to maintain a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to high solubility and functional properties of acid hydrolysis.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the infant nutrition segment is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period in the target market, owing to rising awareness about health benefits of milk protein hydrolysate and nutritional requirement of infants among parents. The sports nutrition segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the global milk protein hydrolysate market, owing to increasing demand for sports nutrition products including sports drinks, supplements, energy bars, and supplement powder in developed as well as certain developing countries.

Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Analysis by Region

The North America milk protein hydrolysate market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributable to rising awareness among individuals towards a healthy and balanced life, and increasing sales and consumption of nutritional food products such as energy shakes and bars in the region, especially in the US. The Europe market is projected to register considerable growth rate owing to rising demand for infant formula products in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register significant growth rate over the next 10 years, owing to increasing investments by private and public sectors for production of animal feed, and rising need for milk protein hydrolysate for manufacturing animal feed products. Markets in China, India, and Japan are expected to contribute higher revenue shares in terms of revenue in the Asia Pacific milk protein hydrolysate market.

Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Segmentation:

Segmentation, by Product:

Whey

Casein

Segmentation, by Form:

Powder-based

Paste based

Segmentation, by Technology:

Acid Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Segmentation, by Application:

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

