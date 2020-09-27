Global Thermal Paper Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Paper Market market.

Global Thermal Paper Market report recently generated by Trusted Business Insights has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. The global thermal paper market is expected to continue to grow in parallel with use of Point of Sale (POS) terminals and ATMs in countries across the globe.

Overview:

Thermal paper is a special fine type of paper coated with a chemical that changes color when exposed to heat. Thermal paper is made up of a base paper, a thermal coating, and an undercoating. The main properties of printing on thermal paper are due to its durability, reliability, and high-definition images. The images or ink print do not smudge or fade over time and last for a relatively longer period of time as compared to conventional printing inks and dyes. Another advantage of using thermal paper for printing is the low maintenance cost as there are fewer movements includes in such printers. Thermal printers are used in hospitals, by lottery ticket agencies, and for use in specialized areas such as healthcare, dependency on quality images produced using thermal rolls for significant and technical printouts are required to be of utmost accuracy; thermal prints are taken of electrocardiograms, prescription labels, and ultrasound scans.

Dynamics:

Among some major factors expected to drive growth of the global thermal paper market are increasing demand for thermal paper for certification labels along with asset tagging for laboratory & cold storage products. In addition, rapid growth in the global pharmaceutical industry, rising consumption of packaged and processed food products, and increasing number of ATMs are other factors projected to drive growth of the global market.

However, improper supply and fluctuating prices of raw materials required and used in the production of thermal paper are among some of the primary factors expected to restrain growth of the target market. Rising use of mobile- POS or online POS, mainly in emerging economies, is expected to hamper demand for thermal paper in the near future.

Segment Analysis:

By Type:

Among the technology segments, the direct thermal segment is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global market. Ribbonless printing, simple equipment designs, and less operating cost as compared to thermal transfer segment are some factors expected to propel revenue growth of this segment.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the POS segment is expected to account for a higher revenue share in the global thermal paper market owing to better compatibility with most transaction-style printers and cash registers. This ensures consumers get clear, legible, and smudge-free receipts. The lottery and gaming segment is projected to account for second-largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

North America market for thermal paper is expected to account the largest share in terms of revenue as well as register the fastest CAGR among all other regions over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing research & development activities and rapid advancements in manufacturing approaches, equipment etc.

Asia Pacific market is projected to register a significant growth rate owing to increasing number of supermarkets and retail outlets in India, China, and Saudi Arabia.

Global Thermal Paper Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Direct thermal

Thermal transfer

Segmentation by Indication:

Point of Sale (POS)

Lottery and Gaming

Tags and Labels

