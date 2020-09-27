Global Audience Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Audience Analytics Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Audience Analytics Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global audience analytics market is estimated to be valued at US$ X Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ X Mn by end of 2028. The target market is projected to witness considerable growth over the 10-years forecast period.

Audience Analytics: Overview

Audience analytics refers to analysis of audience or spectators of a group to gain insights on characteristics about individuals, groups, users, responders, among others engaged in a particular business or group with similar goals or interests. The analysis could be based on demographics, that is age and gender, on interests, location or language, behavior, technological inclinations, devices such as mobile, laptop or tablet, etc. Some of the examples of methodologies applied to obtain audience data include sales transactions, surveys, and services by third parties.

Market Dynamics: Driving and Challenging Elements

Rapidly shifting preference towards digital marketing and advertising, coupled with presence of large number of user engagement on digital platforms are major factors driving the need to adoption audience analytics and fueling growth of the global market. In addition, increasing adoption of E-commerce websites and M-commerce for purchasing and window shopping purposes, and need to analyze the user patterns are other important factors driving growth of the global audience analytics market to a significant extent. Increasing adoption of audience analytics by end-use sectors such as telecommunication & IT, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality to gain insights about their target and potential audiences is another key factor expected to support market growth in the years to come.

Analysis by Segment

By Component:

Among the component segments, the solution segment is expected to account for dominant revenue share in the global market in 2020. The services segment is projected to be emerging rapidly and register substantial growth rate over the next 10 years.

By Application:

Among the segments based on applications of the audience analytics, the sales and marketing management segment is estimated to account for considerable revenue share and growth rate over the forecast period.

By Vertical:

Among the industrial vertical segments, the media & entertainment and telecom & IT segments are projected to witness substantial CAGRs over the next few years.

Regional Analysis

The North America market is expected to dominate in the target market and is expected to maintain the dominant position for the next 10 years. The markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to contribute moderate shares in terms of revenue and witness considerable CAGRs over the 10-year period.

Global Audience Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solution

Services

Segmentation by Application:

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication and ITES

Travel and Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others (Education, and Transportation & Logistics)

