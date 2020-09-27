Categories
Global Directional Drilling Market Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2026 | Halliburton Company, Nabors Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Gyrodata Incorporated

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

OMR’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global DIRECTIONAL DRILLING market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of  DIRECTIONAL DRILLING Market by OMR Include

  •     China
  •     EU
  •     North America
  •     Japan
  •     India
  •     Southeast Asia
  •     South America
  •     Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in DIRECTIONAL DRILLING Market?

  •     Halliburton Company
  •     Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.
  •     Nabors Industries Ltd.
  •     Scientific Drilling International
  •     Schlumberger Limited
  •     Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.
  •     Weatherford International PLC.
  •     Gyrodata Incorporated
  •     Baker Hughes Incorporated
  •     National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
  •     Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
  •     Ge Oil & Gas

Major Type of DIRECTIONAL DRILLING Covered in OMR report:

  •     Oilfield directional drilling
  •     Utility installation directional drilling
  •     Directional boring and surface in seam

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

  •     Onshore
  •     Offshore

