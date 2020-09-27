Global Ticketing Software Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ticketing Software Market market.

Global Ticketing Software Market is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights and the study and analysis was conducted using expert opinion and inputs. The market has been segmented in a manner that allows deeper thought and understanding in order to confidently assess, analyze, and study. Exhaustive primary and secondary research efforts were required to ascertain the various aspects of the target market. The global ticketing software market in segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Overview of Ticketing Software:

Ticketing software is a software program that aids organizations in resolving any internal support queries. Also known as a ticketing system, the solution allows users to manage and streamline the process of issue resolution. The user can handle individual elements, which are called tickets, and these provide an understanding regarding the issue faced by the requester. In addition, the software enables categorizing, prioritizing, etc., which is a feature that provides an understanding about the urgency of a request. All incoming support requests are converted into tickets by the ticketing software, and it functions as a single point of contact between consumer/requester and service provider.

Market Dynamics:

Deployment of ticketing software has been increasing significantly in the recent past. This spurt is being driven by rising demand for process automation and business intelligence. This in turn is resulting in a shift from on-premise enterprise software applications to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other hosted services by small and large enterprises. Increasing deployment of smart ticketing solutions in tourism and transportation sectors is also driving growth of the global ticketing software market. ticket Ticketing software has inbuilt advanced features such as smart locking, which aids in reduction of incidences of revenue loss. The solution also has fingerprint recognition and ultra-touch fingerprint sensors as added security levels. These advanced features are resulting in rising preference for ticketing software, which is a major factor expected to continue to support market growth. Increasing demand from the transportation sector owing to need to optimize public transportation services as well as to provide improved and efficient services along with ease of ticket access to passengers is another a key factor supporting growth of the global ticketing software market. Ticketing software deployment across various verticals enables optimized and streamlined communications, and this is a major factor for more organizations to deploy.

Segment Analysis:

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the online segment is expected to account for highest revenue share and maintain a dominant position in the global market over the forecast period.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the parks and tourist attractions segment is expected to dominate with highest revenue share in the global market. The tours and trips, and musical and theatrical performances segments are estimated to account for considerable share in terms of revenue in the target market, and grow at a moderate rate over the 10-year forecast period.

Region Analysis:

The ticketing software market in Europe is projected to register steady growth with key players in the market focusing developments related to expansion of application base. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust compounded annual growth rate over the forecast period, and this is attributed to majority of revenue contribution coming in from China, Japan, India, and Singapore. Moreover, increasing investments and funding into transportation and infrastructure sectors, and stringent government regulations is expected to result in favorable impact on the ticketing software market in Asia Pacific. Technological advancements are further expected to result in rapid deployment of smart ticketing software systems, and deployment of such solutions, especially in developed economies, will fuel growth of the Europe ticketing software market. North America has presence of a number of technology companies offering solutions to enable streamlined ticketing solutions, and this is expected to boost growth of the ticketing software market in countries in the region.

Global Ticketing Software Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Online

Mobile App

Box Office

Kiosk

Social

Segmentation by Application:

Musical and theatrical performances

Museums

Tours and trips

Parks and tourist attractions

Sporting leagues and events

Others

