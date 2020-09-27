Global Rose Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rose Oil Market market.

The global rose oil market is expected to be valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and register substantial growth rate over the next 10-year period. The global rose oil market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, source, technology, application, distribution channel, and region.

Rose Oil: Product Overview

Rose oil is one of the essential oils, obtained from rose petals using extraction processes including solvent extraction, steam distillation, and supercritical carbon dioxide extraction among others. Out of these processes, steam distillation extraction process is most preferred ancient technology used for obtaining rose oil, as compared to other processes. However, in steam distillation process, rose petals are required to go through heat, thus the end product or extracted oil does not portray similar characteristic fragrance like that of fresh petals due to denaturing of certain compounds of the flower that took place while extraction process. In the solvent extraction process, the petals do not go through any heat process, which means that the end products fragrance remains as that of natural and fresh roses. Rose oil has wide scope of applications such as in making of fragrances, skincare products, aromatherapy, medicines, among other applications.

Global Rose Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing application of rose oil in various end-use industries such as perfume, cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, aromatherapy, etc. is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global rose oil market. In addition, growing awareness among the population regarding benefits of rose such as its bactericidal and anti-viral properties is another major factor expected to fuel growth of the global rose oil market. Moreover, ever-increasing usage of rose or rose-based products in the food & beverages industry is expected to continue to support growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Analysis by Segment

By Nature:

Among the segments based on nature, the organic segment is projected to register significant revenue growth in terms of value in the global market over the next 10 years. The conventional segment is estimated to account for dominant share in terms of revenue in that target market owing to its cost-effective feature as compared to organic one.

By Source:

Among the source segments, the Rosa damascene segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

By Technology:

Among the three technology segments, the steam distillation segment is expected to dominate as it is the oldest process that is being used for rose oil extraction. The supercritical carbon dioxide extraction segment is expected to register considerable growth rate over the next few years in the target market.

By Application:

Among the segments on the basis of applications, the personal care and cosmetics, and perfumes segment are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global rose oil market over the next few years.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the channels used for distribution, the online segment is projected to register the highest growth rate owing to increasing preference of individuals towards online shopping.

Global Rose Oil Market: Regional Analysis

The Europe market is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global rose oil market, owing to presence of large number of players in Bulgaria and the country being one of the highest producers of rose oil with around 29“30% exports to countries across the world including France, the US, Ireland, Japan, among others. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for substantial revenue share in the target market owing to favorable climatic conditions for cultivating rose plants and presence of certain major players in countries such as India in the region. In addition, one of the oldest traditions in India is to consume rose-based sweets and other products, this with further awareness about benefits of topical application of rose oil-based creams among the population is expected to further support growth of the Asia Pacific market significantly. The North America market is projected to witness considerable growth rate over the next 10 years, owing to increasing adoption of rose oil-based personal care products for skin-related issues among individuals in the countries in the region.

Global Rose Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by Source:

Rosa damascene

Rosa centifolia

Others

Segmentation by Technology:

Steam distillation

Solvent extraction

Supercritical carbon dioxide

Segmentation by Application:

Perfumes

Personal care products, and cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Specialty stores

Grocery retailers

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Online Retail

