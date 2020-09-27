Global Acne Drugs Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acne Drugs Market market.

Global Acne Drugs Market report 2019 focuses on the causes and symptoms of acne, the target consumers and benefits of acne drugs, market drivers, trends, etc. The global acne drugs market report has been segmented on the basis of acne type, therapeutic class, mode of administration, and region.

Overview:

Acne is a major skin infection that is mostly contracted by teenagers or younger women due to a certain imbalance in the body. Some other causes for acne to occur on the face include oily skin, dead skin cells, dust, bacteria, hormonal imbalance, stress, inadequate consumption of water, higher consumption of sugars, salts, or carbohydrates, etc. Acne can be classified into mainly six types including whiteheads (small and under stay-under skin), blackheads (black and visible on skin), papules (small and pink crashes), pustules (red pimples with pus and quite painful), nodules (large and painful pimples implanted in the deep skin), and cysts (painful and occur with pus and cause marks), among others.

Market Dynamics: Driving & Hampering Factors, and Growth Opportunities

Increasing prevalence of acne, especially in teenagers and young women, coupled with rising consciousness about looks and appearance among women are among some of the major factors driving growth of the global acne drugs market to a significant extent. In addition, rising depression rates and low-self-esteem because of acne, along with need for drugs or medication to get rid of acne and resulting marks in order to build and maintain confidence in self are among other major factors driving demand for acne drugs and supporting growth of the target market. Easy availability of acne drugs, increasing investments by major players for development and production of drugs with enhanced effects, and pipeline products to be launched in the near future are key factors supporting growth of the global market.

Various companies are investing in research and development to develop more effective cures for acne, and the use of various natural herbs such as aloe vera, green tea, honey, jojoba oil, rosemary, etc. is increasing. Rising preference and demand for products with natural ingredients is an additional factor expected to drive growth of the global acne drugs market. Furthermore, shifting preference of consumers towards online purchasing, and rapidly rising number of manufacturers focusing on selling their products online in order to meet customers demand is a key trend observed in the target market, and this is anticipated to support market growth to a significant extent. Moreover, growing consciousness towards aesthetic appeal among male consumers, combined with easy availability of acne drugs that are suitable for mens skin types is another factor fueling growth of the global acne drugs market.

However, availability of substitutes for acne drugs and treatments offered by local players, rising preference for homemade remedies, including preference for traditional remedies such as application of ingredients including lemon juice, papaya, green vegetables, apple cider vinegar, baking soda, honey, tea tree oil, ice cube, etc., and healthy eating habits are some of the major factors that could restrain growth of the global acne drugs market.

Analysis by Segment:

By Acne Type:

Among the acne type segments, the inflammatory acne type segment is expected to account for dominant position in terms of revenue share in the target market. The comedonal acne type segment is anticipated to follow the inflammatory acne type segment in terms of revenue share, and is projected to register a moderate growth rate over the next 10 years.

By Therapeutic Class:

Among the therapeutic class segments, the Retinoid and antibiotics segments accounted for higher revenue shares that that of the other segments, and these two segments are expected to continue to contribute more than other segments in terms of revenue and volume in the global acne drugs market.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to growing demand from women for curing acne and easy availability of acne drugs. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth rate in the target market in terms of revenue, owing to high prevalence of diseases, disorders, and conditions such as anxiety, abnormal hormone growth, high consumption of carbohydrates, and high consumption of fatty food and junk food.

Global Acne Drugs Market Segmentation:

Global Market Segmentation, by Acne Type:

Comedonal

Inflammatory

Cystic

Postsurgical/wound

Global Market Segmentation, by Therapeutic Class:

Retinoid

Antibiotic

Hormonal Agent

Combination

Others

Global Market Segmentation, by Mode of Administration:

Injectable

Topical

Oral

Global Market

