Global Hosiery Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Hosiery Market has been estimated to be valued at US$ X.X Bn in the current year and is projected to register a considerably high growth rate over the next 10 years. The global hosiery market report has been segmented on the basis of product, gender, size, price range, distribution channel, and region.

Hosiery Product Overview

Hosiery, also known as legwear, are garments worn on legs and feet. Hosiery products are also generically known as ˜hose. Hosiery is made from nylon and lycra yarns, which are available in different colors, sizes, opacity, smoothness, and strength, etc. Hosiery includes knee highs, socks, compression stockings, leggings, tights, legwarmers, and hold-ups.

Global Hosiery Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for hosiery legwear garments among men and women is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global hosiery market. In addition, growing awareness about features and benefits of hosiery wear such as lightweight fabric, stylish yet comfortable material, soft and smooth quality, high moisture absorbency, flexibility, free airflow which prevents fungal infections, boosts blood circulation, and possibility of prevention from varicose veins are factors expected to drive preference and demand and support growth of the global hosiery market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of hosiery clothing for infants to prevent from any rashes and enable sufficient breathability, to avoid any infections, absorb sweat, and to keep legs warm in cold and snowy conditions are among other factors expected to drive market growth. High demand for hosiery products from various applications such as for fashion, entertainment industry, sport & fitness sectors, and healthcare sector is another key factor expected to fuel growth of the global hosiery market to a significant extent.

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Among the product segments, the socks segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market, owing to increasing demand for socks, especially toe socks, among male and female customers as it helps protect feet from dirt or dust, reduces the probability of swelling, mildly safeguards against foot injuries, improves blood circulation, and keeps feet warm.

By Gender:

Among the two segments based on gender, the men segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global hosiery market in terms of revenue share, owing to ever-increasing demand for socks, legwarmers, etc. The women segment, however, is projected to surpass the men segment in terms of adoption and consumption of hosiery clothing and register significant growth rate owing to availability of wider range of hosiery products, combined with rising inclination towards soft and smooth material clothing.

By Size:

Among the size segments, the small and medium segments are expected to account for higher revenue share. The plus size segment is expected to register a considerably high growth rate in the target market over the next few years.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the online segment is projected to register substantial growth rate in the target market, owing to growing purchasing power, rising use of online platforms and applications (apps) for buying purpose. Increasing Internet penetration, time-saving purchasing process, discounts or offers available, timely deliveries, and easy returns are reasons due to which popularity of online purchases in increasing and supporting revenue growth of the segment in the target market.

Regional Analysis

The Europe market is expected to account for substantial revenue share in the global hosiery market, owing to presence of prominent players in countries in the region and rising inclination of male and female consumers towards hosiery legwear and legwarmers in the region. The North America market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to high demand from fashion and entertainment industries, and rising adoption rate by women in countries such as the US and Canada. The US market is expected to contribute the highest revenue share in the North America market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to increasing westernization, rising spending capacity, and high demand for comfortable legwear among consumers in countries in the region.

Global Hosiery Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Body Stockings

Compression Stockings

Knee Highs, Hold-ups

Stockings

Socks

Tights

Toe Socks

Segmentation by Gender:

Men

Women

Segmentation by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Plus

Segmentation by Price Range:

Premium

Medium

Low

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Mass Merchant

Mono Brand Outlet

Online Store

Departmental Store

Others

