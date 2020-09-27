Global Broccoli Extract Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Broccoli Extract Market market.

Overview

Broccoli is a green vegetable that belongs to Brassica oleracea plant. It is a good source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Broccoli extract is a source of sulfur-containing compounds which possess anti-cancer properties, and it improves cholesterol level, promotes cellular health, and protects against oxidative stress and inflammation. Broccoli extract is consumed in the form of liquid, powder, or capsule.

Dynamics

Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with plant-based food products is a major factor projected to continue to drive growth of the global broccoli extract market. In addition, increasing adoption of broccoli extract in the pharmaceutical industry owing to ability to aid in protection against oxidative stress, inflammation, and to promote cellular health is another factor projected to drive growth of the global market in the near future. Furthermore, increasing use of broccoli extracts in the cosmetics industry is a factor projected to support growth of the global market in the near future.

However, stringent regulations and rules associated with broccoli extracts is a key factor projected to restrain growth of the target market in future.

Segment Analysis

By Form:

Among the form segments, the powder segment is currently dominating the global market in terms of revenue share contribution. Increasing demand for broccoli extract powder and application in dietary supplements is a major factor projected drive growth of this segment.

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the sprout extract segment is projected to register major growth in terms of revenue in future.

By End-use:

Among the end use segments, the functional food segment is projected to account for significantly high revenue share in the global market. This is attributable to increasing demand for broccoli extract based food products among consumers in developed economies, and this is projected to drive growth of this segment over the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channels segments, the indirect segment is projected to account for high revenue share contribution in the global market over the forecast period.

Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific broccoli extract market is projected to register major revenue share and dominate the global market. Presence of key companies and exporters of broccoli extract in countries such as India is projected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific. In addition, rising adoption of broccoli extract in the food industry and increasing adoption of broccoli extract as an additive in cosmetic products in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan is projected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The North America broccoli extract market is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market. Increasing awareness regarding various benefits of broccoli extract and application in a range of products is projected to be among some of the major factors driving growth of the North America market

Global Broccoli Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by form:

Liquid

Capsule

Powder

Segmentation by product type:

Seed Extract

Sprout Extract

Segmentation by end use:

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Direct

Indirect

Store Based Retailing

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Drug Store

Online Retailing

