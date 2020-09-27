Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diet Candy Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Diet Candy Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Diet Candy Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Diet Candy Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Diet Candy Market was recently tracked by research analysts and a thorough report generated by Trusted Business Insights. In the report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. Global revenues are presented with regional market revenues, and revenue for countries in the respective regions are also presented. Historical data is also included, followed by a 10-year forecast for 2019“2028. The various factors active in the market are also included to support the study and findings. Details of the top companies in the market are also presented in the company profile section of the report.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Overview

Candy is a confection, in which sugar is the major ingredient. Candy includes any sweet confection, with chocolate, chewing gum, and sugar candy. Diet candy comes in two types: nutritive and non-nutritive. Nutritive candy is mildly sweet with added nutrition. On the other hand, non-nutritive candy does not have any nutrition.

Global Diet Candy Market: Dynamics

The recently and rapidly expanding trend to eat healthy and an increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among children as well as adults has been resulting in a growing number of food and beverage product manufacturing companies taking a cue and introducing organic and preservative-free products in the market. Several major brands are focusing on offering chocolates, candies, and sweets that contain no artificial colors, flavors, or corn syrup, and that are entirely gluten- and gelatin-free. Demand for candy has been increasing in the past few decades owing to a growing food industry globally, and expanding variety of applications in this industry. Major trends observed in the market include focus and preparation among candy manufacturers to launch better and more flavorful confectionery products. However, major focus is on offering products that will have no or minimum adverse on health of consumers. Companies are expanding operations into emerging economies, and are launching products at competitive pricing.

Among some of the key restraints for growth of the diet candy market include higher cost as compared to regular candies and sweets. Presence of unorganized players offering a variety of locally-made products at lower cost, especially in some countries such as India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and others, is expected to restrain market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

The sugar free segment is projected to account for majority revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Revenue from the hard and chewy candies segments is also expected to be significantly high.

By distribution channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the direct selling segment is projected to register substantial growth rate in the global market.

Region Analysis

Among the regions, North America is the major contributor of revenue to the global diet candy market. Consumption of sweet products is relatively high in the US and Canada, and is also a major cause for rising prevalence of obesity among children and adults. In addition, presence of major players in the US is another factor expected to result in higher market growth. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant revenue growth and fastest compounded annual growth rate as compared to other regions in the global market. Increasing investments and government initiatives and favorable regulations to encourage Foreign Direct Investment in countries such as India, as well as low labor costs in countries in the region is resulting in an increasing number of foreign brands setting up facilities. Revenue growth of the Latin America diet candy market is primarily driven by sales of products in Brazil and Argentina.

Global Diet Candy Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Sugar free

Hard candy

Diet chocolate

Chewy candy

Segmentation by distribution channels:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Service Stations

Specialist

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Diet Candy Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Diet Candy Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580