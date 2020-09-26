Global Tomato Seed Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tomato Seed Oil Market market.

Tomato seed oil is obtained from the seeds of tomatoes. The oil contains high volume of carotenoid antioxidants and phytosterols, minerals, as well as is a very good source for polyunsaturated fatty acids. Due to its high antioxidant properties, it is used for protection against sun damage, wrinkles, age spots, and is used as an ingredient in anti-aging mature skin formulations, hair conditioners, and other products. It also offers various health benefits and can be used to treats skin conditions, ranging from mild to severe.

Dynamics

Increasing demand for anti-aging cosmetics, anti-wrinkle serums and personal care & cosmetic products among individuals coupled with growing elderly population especially in developed economies are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising adoption of tomato seed oil as major ingredient for various products especially skin care products, due to its nourishing benefits and high content of lycopene is another factor projected to boost growth of global market in the years to come. Furthermore, technological advancements in the industries, growing preference for natural cosmetics among individuals are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global market in the near future.

Substitutes or alternatives however are available in the market, which could hamper demand and restrain growth of the tomato seed oil market to some extent over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

By Nature:

Among the nature segments, the organic tomato seed oil segment is projected to register significant growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. This growth is projected and attributable to increasing awareness regarding various health benefits offered by organic products.

By End-use:

Among the end-use segments, the anti-aging formulations segment is projected to register moderately high growth rate in the global market in the near future. Growing demand for natural cosmetics products in developed economies is among some of the primary factors supporting the projected growth of this segment.

By Extraction:

Among the extraction segments, the cold pressed segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific tomato seed oil market is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to markets in other regions in the global market. Growing demand for cosmetic products, especially in China and India, owing to rising disposable income of consumers, increasing use of e-Commerce platforms to make purchases, and availability of vast ranges of cosmetics products on these portalsare among the other key factors projected to drive growth of the global tomato seed oil market in this region.

North America market is projected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing adoption of personal care and cosmetics products and growing aging population in countries such as Canada and the US in these regions is projected to have positive impact on growth of the market in this region.

Europe tomato seed oil market is projected to register significant growth, and this is attributable to increasing use of tomato seed oil-based cosmetics and products among consumers in countries in the region.

Global Tomato Seed Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Organic Tomato Seed Oil

Conventional Tomato Seed Oil

Segmentation by extraction:

Cold Pressed Tomato Seed Oil

Expeller Pressed Tomato Seed Oil

Solvent Extracted Tomato Seed Oil

CO2 Extracted Tomato Seed Oil

Infusion/Maceration Tomato Seed Oil

Winterized Tomato Seed Oil

RBD (Refined, Bleached, and Deodorized) Tomato Seed Oil

Segmentation by end use:

Anti-aging Formulations

Lip Care

Hair Products

Makeup Products

Wrinkle Serum

Facial Creams

Other Cosmetic Formulations

Segmentation by distribution channels:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

