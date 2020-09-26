Global Orthodontics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthodontics Market market.

Orthodontics: An Overview

Orthodontics is one of the branches of dentistry that refers to dental treatment for diagnosis, prevention, and correction of incorrectly positioned teeth and jaws. According to a study, over 30% of population is affected by malocclusions. Orthodontics can be helpful for people with abnormal teeth alignment, incorrect vertical relation with the teeth above or below, visible gaps between teeth, etc. Orthodontics treatment is also helpful for gum swelling, packed and bent teeth with various problems related to chewing food. Moreover, it is difficult to clean crooked teeth and might result in cavity, toothache, headaches, and periodontal disease.

Global Orthodontics Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of patients with dental diseases and overbite, especially geriatric population, might cause loss of teeth and is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market.

In addition, increasing consciousness towards oral hygiene and practice of keeping the mouth clean, free of disease, by regularly brushing teeth, and cleaning gums are useful to prevent any dental disease and bad breath. Aforementioned are major factors expected to drive growth of the global orthodontics market.

Moreover, increasing adoption of orthodontics for dental patients as it effective to overcome various problems such as overbite, under bite, cross bite, open bite, misplaced midline, and spaces between the teeth, coupled with growing consciousness about esthetic appeal among population are other key factors expected to drive growth of the global orthodontics market.

Rising incidence of periodontal diseases and possibilities of oral cancer are key factors threatening people to get oral treatment at the initial stage to prevent from chronic diseases. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the target market.

Orthodontic treatment is highly expensive and most of the countries do not have dental insurance policies. These are some of the major factors that could restrain growth of the global orthodontics market.

Increasing R&D activities and development of advanced orthodontics such as invisible orthodontics is a factor expected to create opportunities for players operating in the global orthodontics market.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the segments based on type, the brackets segment is anticipated to hold dominant position in terms of revenue share in the global orthodontics market. Growing consciousness towards facial aesthetics as it helps to reduce lines and wrinkles and easy availability of orthopedic braces on E-commerce websites and apps are factors expected to drive growth of brackets segment in the global orthodontic market.

By Age Group:

Among the segments based on age group, the adults segment is estimated to account for higher revenue share as compared to the children segment in the global market owing to increasing dental issues such as malocclusion among adults and need for correction at the initial stage to avoid further dental issues.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for substantial revenue share in the global orthodontics market, owing to increasing inclination towards treatment for dental disorders among the geriatric population, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness about cosmetic dentistry, and rising awareness regarding facial esthetics in countries in the region. In addition, growing private healthcare sector with better infrastructure, and rapidly growing dental medical tourism is contributing to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. The North America market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to growing attentiveness towards facial esthetic, availability of insurance policies for dental processes, and development and adoption of new technologies such as 3D printers, intraoral scanners CAD/CAM systems for better dental treatment. However, the cost of dental treatment is highly expensive in developed countries in North America and could affect growth of the orthodontics market in the region.

Global Orthodontics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric Ligatures

Wire Ligatures

Archwires

Segmentation by Age Group:

Adults

Children

Segmentation by End User:

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Others

