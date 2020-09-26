Global Ceiling Lights Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ceiling Lights Market market.

Global Ceiling Lights Market: Overview

Ceiling lights are basically lighting fixtures mounted or installed on the ceiling for general illumination from above. These lights, also known as ˜close-to-ceiling or ˜flush mount light fixtures are widely used and ideal for rooms or spaces with lower than usual ceilings.

Global Ceiling Lights Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of advanced ceiling lights globally is among some of the key factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing urbanization coupled with increasing demand for better household appliances is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market. Development and introduction of energy efficient lighting products, including LEDs, OLEDs, etc., have resulted in newer and more convenient modes of installation of fixing lights and other appliances. Improved lighting and reduced energy consumption resulting in cost saving is also a major factor expected to augment market growth. Research and development in the field of lighting technology in order to develop and offer more compact and energy efficient lighting systems is another key factor projected to propel growth of the global market.

However, stringent government regulations related to manufacturing of LED and CFL lights, and high cost associated with advanced lighting systems are some of the major factors projected to hamper growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, escalating prices of raw materials required for the production of various varieties of lights is another factor expected to challenge growth of the global market.

Global Ceiling Lights Market: Segment Analysis

By technology:

Among the technology segments, the LED segment is expected to register significantly high growth owing to benefits offered by LED technology, including energy efficiency, extended lifespan, and eco-friendly nature.

By installation type:

Among the installation type segments, the tile lighting systems segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to increasing demand for tile lighting systems among commercial industries.

By end-user:

Among the end-user segments, the commercial segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to increasing commercial infrastructural development activities.

Global Ceiling Lights Market: Regional Analysis

Markets in North America and Europe are projected to account for significantly high revenue shares in the global ceiling lights market over the forecast period owing to already developed modern infrastructure in countries in these regions. Moreover, increasing remodeling activities in residential and commercial buildings in order to change aesthetics and interior lighting systems is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Growing infrastructural development activities in emerging economies, including India and China, is expected to fuel growth of the ceiling lights market in Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions among various end users, including healthcare, construction, residential, etc., is a key factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in the region. Also, availability of low labor and raw material costs in countries in this region is another factor expected to augment growth of the regional market. Markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Ceiling Lights Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Fluorescent

Halogen

Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL)

Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Segmentation by Installation Type:

Tile Lighting Systems

Hanging Lighting Systems

Mounted Lighting Systems

Segmentation by End-User:

Commercial

Residential

