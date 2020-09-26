Global Automotive AC Filter Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive AC Filter Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive AC Filter Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive AC Filter Market is estimated to be valued at US$ X.X Bn in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of X.X % over the 10-year forecast period. The report includes details regarding factors responsible for market growth and for hampering market growth. The global automotive AC filter market report has been segmented on the basis of filter type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Automotive AC Filters: Overview

Automotive AC filter is an important part of automobile and is mostly located behind glove compartment, under dashboard, or under the hood on most modern vehicles. Its main purpose is to filter the air that comes from the HVAC system of the car in order to prevent pollutants such as pollen, dust, mold spores, smog, etc. from entering inside the vehicle. The filters also catch rodent droppings, leaves, and other unwanted debris.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of vehicles along with AC system which requires air filters across the globe is a prominent factor expected to drive growth of the global automotive AC filter market over the 10-year period. In addition, growing environmental friendly norms and rising demand for AC filters by various manufacturers in order to minimize emission of harmful gases and other contaminants, which in turn expected to further fuel market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in filtration technologies in automotive industry and aftersales market is another factor expected to propel growth of this market in the near future. Moreover, stringent government norms across various countries associated with CO2 emissions is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market over the 10-years forecast period. For instance, the California legislature has passed a bill, imposing extensive carbon dioxide emission control laws. These laws require reduction of approximately 25% CO2 emissions in the state by end of 2020.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the next 10 years.

Rapidly growing industrialization among developing countries such as China and India, increasing demand and sales of passenger cars, owing to increasing disposable income are expected to create potential opportunities for companies or manufacturers operating in the market.

Analysis by Segment

By Filter Type:

Among the filter type segments, the particulate filter type segment is projected to witness significant share in terms of revenue over the next 10-year period.

By Vehicle Type:

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger car vehicle type segment is expected to account for highest market share, owing to increasing demand for passenger vehicles across the globe.

By Sales Channel:

Among the sales channel segments, the OEM sales channel segment is expected to register significant growth rate over the 10-years forecast period, owing to increasing focus of various OEMs to provide in-built AC filter in their automobiles.

Analysis by Region

The North America market is expected to account for highest revenue share, owing to stringent regulations by government regarding emissions across various countries in this region. In addition, the market in Europe is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for automotive AC filters, especially in passenger cars and government concern towards CO2 emission among various countries in this region. Moreover, the APAC market is expected to witness significant revenue growth rate over the 10-years forecast period, owing to growing automotive industry and rising adoption of automotive AC filters across various passenger cars and commercial vehicles in various countries in this region. Additionally, increasing demand for automotive vehicles such as passenger cars and commercial cars in Asia Pacific is expected to provide growth opportunities to numerous local and international automotive AC filter vendors in the automotive sector.

Global Automotive AC Filter Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Filter Type:

Particulate

Charcoal

Electrostatic

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Heavy & Light Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

