Global Dried Mushroom Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Dried Mushrooms: Product Overview

Dried mushrooms are obtained by drying fresh and fleshy mushrooms. Mushrooms are an excellent source of antioxidants as it contains selenium and polyphenols. They are dried using different ways or processes such as under the sun, in an oven, or in food dehydrator in order to ensure longer product shelf life. Mushrooms are widely used in various industries such as food, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, among other end-use industries.

Dried Mushroom Market Growth Opportunities, Drivers, Threats, and Trends

Rising consumption of organic food products and increasing consumer health consciousness, coupled with rapidly spreading awareness regarding health benefits of mushrooms are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global dried mushrooms market. In addition, increasing demand for mushrooms owing to its properties such as natural antioxidant, high Vitamin-D content with no added preservatives, low calorie levels, cholesterol-free, high fiber content, and modest amount of minerals & vitamins including potassium, copper, zinc, vitamin B, and magnesium is a factor expected to fuel growth of the global market in the next coming years. Dried mushrooms have extended shelf-life and can be kept for longer period of time, while at home or traveling, this coupled with rising demand for dried mushrooms, especially from the fast food sector are other factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing demand for dried mushrooms from cosmetics and nutraceuticals manufacturing companies is projected to drive growth of the target market. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, increasing per capita income, and high expenditure on healthy food products are other factors expected to propel growth of the global market in years to come.

However, high cost of the products and possibility of mushrooms being a potential allergen which can lead to hazardous reactions on consumption of mushrooms are major factors that could restrain growth of the target market to a certain extent. In addition, availability of other healthy food options with similar nutritional value is another factor that could result in low adoption of mushrooms and challenge market growth.

Dried Mushroom Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the oyster mushrooms segment is expected to account for larger revenue share in terms of revenue in the global dried mushrooms market as it offers various health benefits such as cholesterol-lowering molecules, rich source of proteins with no fat content.

By Packaging Type:

Among the packaging type segments, the polyethylene bags segment is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR in the global market in the upcoming years.

By End User:

Among the end user segments, the food services segment is projected to register higher revenue growth rate. The consumers segment is also expected to register a significant CAGR in terms of revenue over the 10-year forecast period.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the hypermarket/ supermarket segment is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution in the target market. The E-commerce segment is expected to witness significant CAGR of X.X% in the target market.

Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global dried mushroom market, due to growing demand for natural and organic food products. The Europe dried mushroom market is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate in the global market owing to rising demand for mushroom-based products. The Asia Pacific is projected to register a substantial growth rate in the global dried mushroom market in the next 10 years. This can be attributed to growing population, changing lifestyles, rapidly growing food & beverage industry, and rising awareness regarding health benefits of mushrooms among individuals in countries in the region.

Global Dried Mushroom Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Oyster mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms

Button mushrooms

Other mushrooms (reishi mushrooms, paddy straw mushrooms, milky mushrooms, and winter mushrooms)

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Cartons

Polyethylene bags

Boxes

Segmentation by End User:

Consumers

Food services

Food manufacturers

Nutraceutical manufacturers

Cosmetics manufacturers

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Convenient stores

Hypermarkets/supermarket

Individual stores

E-Commerce

