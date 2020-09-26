Global Wind Turbine Casting Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wind Turbine Casting Market market.

Overview

A wind turbine casting refers to components that are cast or molded to specifications, all of which are then assembled to form wind energy systems and equipment. Components of wind turbines vary as per requirement, deployment area or location type, as well as required output, size, height and various other factors. Components of wind turbines include castings, fan hubs, fan bases, gearboxes and related housing or casing etc. In addition, casting also refers to a process whereby an object of specific shape and size is produced by pouring metal in molten form into a mold or die. Other parts that are put through the casting process are axle pins, main carriers, and rotor hubs.

Dynamics

The global wind turbine castings market is expected to register a significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for renewable sources of energy, which include wind, solar, and water and wave energy. Increasing adoption of wind energy coupled with rising volumes of wind farms and wind energy harnessing installations across the globe are expected to contribute significantly to market growth over the forecast period. Carbon emissions and footprint have been a major environmental issue for almost all economies in the world, and governments of various economies are focusing on promoting use of renewable and natural resources of energy. Increasing support from governments in the form of favorable regulations, policies, and subsidies are triggering production of wind turbines, which in turn is driving growth of the target market. Growing consumption of electricity, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization has resulted in high demand for wind energy, which is further expected to contribute significantly to market growth in the coming years.

The global solar energy market has registered a significant growth rate over the years. Availability of solar energy as a substitute may negatively affect demand for wind energy systems and components and consequently impact demand for wind turbine castings, thereby having a negative impact on growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Expanding trend of preference for eco-friendly energy, combined with increasing technological advancements are expected to create revenue opportunities for players in the global market in the near future to expand revenue share, increase market presence, drive revenues, and stay ahead of the competition.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the type segment, the horizontal axis turbine segment is expected to account for a major revenue share over the forecast period as horizontal axis turbines are distinguishable from their structures and have main rotor shafts and electrical generators placed at the top of the tower that provides advantages including high power output and efficiency.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the onshore segment currently accounts for major revenue share, as onshore turbines are easy to install and maintenance is not as complex. The offshore segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate owing to increasing support from governments for offshore installation, especially in developing economies, across the globe.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market currently dominates other markets in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing energy development projects in developing economies in the region, and increasing urbanization combined with rapid growth of energy intensive industries in the region. Prominent countries contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market in Asia Pacific region, and these countries include India and China primarily. Recent technological advancements have resulted in improved efficiency of wind turbines, which is expected to trigger demand for wind turbine casting over the forecast period.

Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Horizontal axis

Vertical axis

Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Others

