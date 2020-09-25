Global Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market market.

Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems: Overview

Foodservice disposables are referred to as food containers used for one time and then disposed of or recycled as solid waste. The foodservice disposables distribution systems are majorly adopted by takeaway hotels, hotels and restaurants, supermarkets and hypermarkets, various types of stores, and catering agencies. Bio-resins, plastics, bamboo, and paper are the most common raw materials used for manufacturing these products.

Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for fast food across the globe is one of the major factors driving growth of the global foodservice disposables distribution systems market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing technological advancements and development of innovative products are other factors expected to further fuel growth of the global market over the upcoming years. Furthermore, packaging material manufacturers are involved in development of materials alternative to plastic, aluminum, and paper. For instance, Pappco manufactures eco-friendly food packaging products using Bagasse, the fibrous remains after extraction of sugarcane juice to manufacture disposable products. In addition, the company also offers disposable food packaging products made of bamboo and leaves of Areca palm trees. Moreover, hectic work schedules and lack of time to cook meals at homes are resulting in increasing number of takeaway orders and food delivery services. This, in turn, is expected to further support demand and growth of the target market over the 10-year forecast period.

However, increasing government policies imposed for restriction on use of disposable plastic products is expected to restrain growth of the global market to some extent.

In addition, increasing government policies for ban on non-degradable materials for manufacturing disposables and initiatives to promote adoption of environment-friendly products to reduce pollution levels are other factors that could result in high adoption of foodservice disposables manufactured using biodegradable raw materials, which in turn is expected to propel growth of the global market over the next few years.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Ongoing trends observed in the target market are growing trend of dining out, ordering food from restaurants using M-commerce food ordering apps, and increasing preference towards fast-food products, especially among younger population. These trends are expected to gain popularity and traction and drive growth of the global foodservice disposables distribution systems market.

Constant innovations in the food packaging sector is a factor that is expected to create revenue opportunities for players focusing on R&D activities and operating in the target market.

Analysis by Region

The North America market accounted for dominant share in terms of revenue in the global foodservice disposables distribution systems market and is expected to witness substantial growth over the 10-year period. This can be owing to increasing preference for fast food and presence of large number of junk food chains across various countries in the region. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate in terms of value over the 10-year forecast period, owing to rising focus of major fast food and traditional cuisine restaurants on store expansion and rising demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food across the countries in the APAC. For instance, according to the National Restaurant Association of India in 2016, the restaurant sector in the country is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10% between 2016 and 2021.

Global Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Tableware Disposables

Finger food Disposables

Durable Plastic Glasses

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Wholesale

Retail

Segmentation by Application:

Restaurants

Bars and Pubs

Clubs

Foodservice Providers and Caterers

Others

