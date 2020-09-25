Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market market.

Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market is expected to be valued at US$ X Mn and is expected to reach a value of US$ X Mn by end of 2028. The global non-alcoholic malt beverages market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, flavor type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages: Overview

A non-alcoholic malt drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or low or zero alcohol content. Non-alcoholic malt beverage is made by germination process of cereal grains, generally barley. The malt contains high amount of B-vitamins, minerals, proteins and certain amount of fiber. Non-alcoholic malt beverages can help to improve physical performance of individuals and have the ability to fight depression.

Dynamics: Industry Growth Supporting and Limiting Factors

Increasing demand for flavored non-alcoholic beverages among consumers and rising number of novel product offerings by beverage manufacturers are major factors driving the non-alcoholic malt beverages market growth. In addition, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing consumption patterns, especially in developing countries, are other factors supporting the market growth. Furthermore, availability of multiple flavored malt drinks among consumers is expected to further fuel market growth over the next 10 years. In addition, hectic lifestyles, growing trends of intake of nutritional food and beverages, and various manufacturers approaches towards providing beverages in cans at various retail and convenience stores are other prominent factors supporting growth of the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Rising awareness regarding health benefits of non-alcoholic malt beverages over other non-alcoholic drinks is anticipated to further propel market growth to a significant extent. Availability of the products on online retail platforms is also expected to support market growth extensively.

However, availability of various substitutes with low sugar content is a major factor that could limit adoption of non-alcoholic malt beverages and hinder market growth to a certain extent.

Opportunities:

Increasing R&D activities by major players for development of new innovative products and addition of novel products in their portfolio by existing as well as new entrants are expected to create revenue opportunities for players operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market in the next few years. Furthermore, growing merger and acquisition activities among major and small local players is a factor expected to further support target market growth.

Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for considerable revenue share in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market over the 10-year forecast period. This is attributable to growing awareness regarding benefits of non-alcoholic malt drinks, rising disposable income and changing consumption patterns in countries in the region. In addition, growing preference for non-alcoholic beverages among health-conscious individuals, owing to known side-effects of consumption of alcohol beverages is another major factor expected to support the APAC market revenue growth. Moreover, various key companies are venturing in new business segment including non-alcoholic malt drinks as a healthy beverage in order to expand business in untapped or emerging markets in Asia Pacific. For Instance, Coca-Cola company has invaded into the niche business segment of non-alcoholic malt drinks, to cater to India market in specific, with its brand -Barbican. Moreover, other companies such as Heineken and Anheuser-Busch InBev have also launched non-alcoholic malt beverages business segment to target vast market of individuals who prefer non-alcoholic beverages over alcoholic ones. The Europe market is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the target market, owing to rising inclination towards healthy beverages, presence of major players in the region and increasing activities of establishment of new factories in countries such as Germany and France. The market in North America is estimated to account for substantial share in terms of value in the target market owing to growing consumption of malt-based products and presence of players in the countries such as the Us and Canada.

Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Dairy-based

Carbonated & Soda Drinks

Segmentation by Flavor Type:

Classic/ Natural

Apple

Peach

Citrus

Berry

Pomegranate

Mixed Fruit

Coffee/ Cocoa

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Bottles

Cans

Liquid Cartons

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

