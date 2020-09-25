Global Renal Anemia Treatment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Renal Anemia Treatment Market market.

Renal Anemia Treatment: Overview

Renal Anemia is a chronic condition caused due to low count of red blood cells (RBC) or minimal oxygen carried by RBC to organs and tissues, specifically brain and heart. On the basis of etiology, anemia is categorized into three types such as blood loss, low RBC production, and high RBC destruction. Patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), commonly get anemia. When kidneys do not function appropriately or are damaged, they are unable to produce required amount of erythropoietin hormone, which plays vital role in production of red blood cells. This can result in less production of RBC by bone marrow, causing anemia. Some of the common causes include low iron level, folic acid, and vitamin B12; chronic infections, issues related to bone marrow, and malnutrition. Renal anemia is mostly diagnosed by examining medical history and blood tests among other options.

Dynamics: Market Growth Drivers, Trends and Threats

Increasing number of patients with CKD, rising number of kidney transplants among people due to permanent or partial loss of kidney functions are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market.

Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases wherein they get damaged due to blood loss from hemodialysis or due to less consumption of nutritional content such as iron, vitamin B12, and folic acid is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing investments by certain major companies on R&D of enhanced drugs and launch of medicines to overcome anemia is expected to drive market growth. For instance, Novartis launched its new product -Binocrit “ for renal anemia treatment associated with chronic renal failure.

However, high cost of drugs and potential side-effects such as chronic blood pressure issues and thromboembolic complications are major factors that could hamper growth of the target market. Moreover, consumption of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents by cancer patients can augment growth of tumor, which is another factor that could challenge market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Medicine Type:

Among the type segments, the erythrocyte stimulating agents and iron supplements segments are expected to contribute higher shares in terms of revenue.

By Route of Administration:

Among the route of administration segments, the parenteral segment is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue and adoption rate, as healthcare professionals prefer injectable route of administration of medicines for renal anemia.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the segments based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment is anticipated to account for moderate share in terms of revenue owing to easy and faster accessibility to 24-hour pharmacies. The online pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR owing to rising preference for purchasing medicines online at discounted prices.

Regional Analysis

The North America market accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to presence of major players, coupled with rising investments in R&D activities for development of new, enhanced, and innovative drugs. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases due to unhealthy eating and drinking habits is another factor expected to support growth of the NA market. The APAC renal anemia treatment market is projected to register the highest growth rate owing to rapidly flourishing healthcare sector, rising medical tourism, and rising number of patients suffering from anemia, and need for treatment of kidney-related diseases. The MEA and Latin America markets are expected to grow at a moderate growth rate in the next 10 years.

Global Renal Anemia Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Medicine Type:

Iron Supplements

Erythrocyte Stimulating Agents

Red Blood Cell Transfusions

Vitamin B 12 and Folic Acid Supplements

Segmentation by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

