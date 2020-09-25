Global Leukapheresis Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Leukapheresis Market market.

Leukapheresis: Overview

Leukapheresis is a procedure performed in the laboratory, using which, white blood cells (WBC) are collected by separating them from blood samples. This method can also be used in order to reduce high count of WBC in a patient and extract autologous blood cells that can be used in R&D activities and then can be transplanted back into the body of the patient later. Leukapheresis procedure is an exceptional blood donating process.

Leukapheresis Market: Growth Drivers and Threats, Trends & Opportunities

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as leukemia, growing demand and adoption of leukopaks in various applications such as R&D activities, and rising number of blood donations in various countries across the globe are some of the major factors anticipated to drive growth of the global Leukapheresis market. In addition, researchers” approach towards exploring fields including pediatrics for experimenting leukapheresis is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market to certain extent.

However, high costs associated with leukapheresis therapeutics and leukopaks, also stringent government rules & regulations related to selection of an appropriate leukocyte donor are among major factors that could challenge growth of the global market. Additionally, certain complexions related to therapeutic applications, and dearth of quailed healthcare professionals are other factors that could limit growth of the global market.

Increasing investments by major players for research activities, coupled with rising approvals for process of isolating white blood corpuscles (WBC) for R&D activities, and development of advanced cell-based immunotherapies are expected to create revenue opportunities for key players existing in the target market over the 10-year period. In addition, increasing public and private partnerships for R&D activities is expected to further support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

By Type:

Among the segments based on types of products, the leukapheresis disposables and apheresis devices segments are anticipated to account for higher shares in terms of value in the target market.

By Application:

Among the segments based on various applications, the research application segment is anticipated to hold a dominant position in terms of revenue share, owing to increasing R&D activities related to immunology, cancer, various infectious diseases, discovery of new drugs, cell-based therapies, and regenerative medicines.

By End User:

Among the end users, the blood component providers and blood centers segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in the global leukapheresis market in 2018 and is projected to continue to dominate. Growth of the segment is constantly driven by rising blood donation activities, rising demand and adoption of leukopaks for CAR-T therapy development, and increasing demand for leukopaks in chronic conditions such as cancer.

Region Analysis:

North America (NA) market is estimated to dominate in the global leukapheresis market and is anticipated to continue dominating over the 10-year forecast period. This can be due to increasing number of patients suffering from leukemia, well-established healthcare infrastructure, easy reimbursement policies, and presence of certain key players in countries in NA market. In addition, growing strategic activities of joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and investments by international companies with companies in emerging markets is further supporting the market growth in NA. In 2017 for instance, US-based BioreclamationIVT, LLC, company acquired Asterand Bioscience, Inc. This acquisition helped the company to widen the companys capabilities in the areas of disease-state biospecimen, specifically in the oncology segment, and expand offerings of the companys scientific services related to diagnostics and development of drugs. The Europe leukapheresis market is expected to contribute significant revenue share. The market in Asia Pacific is expected witness faster growth, owing to increasing government expenditure on development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing presence of key players in economies such as India and China. In addition, rising public and private partnerships for technological advancements and R&D activities is further supporting growth of the APAC leukapheresis market to a certain extent.

Global Leukapheresis Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Apheresis Devices

Leukapheresis Columns & Cell Separators

Leukoreduction Filters

Leukapheresis Disposables

Segmentation by Application:

Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Segmentation by End User:

Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Transfusion Centers

