Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drinkable Yogurt Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Drinkable Yogurt Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Drinkable Yogurt Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Drinkable Yogurt Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Drinkable Yogurt Market is estimated to be valued at US$ X Mn in 2019. The target market is projected to reach a value of US$ X.X Mn in 2028. The global drinkable yogurt market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Drinkable Yogurt: Overview

Yogurt is defined as milk that is been fermented using good or beneficial bacteria. Drinkable yogurt, also known as drinking yogurt, is among the most widely consumed dairy products around the world. Yogurt helps clean and maintain the digestive system, helps digest food, and keeps your colon healthy. Drinking yogurt is available in various flavors and range from liquid to thick and glutinous, tartly unsweetened to overwhelmingly sugary.

Market Dynamics:

Factors propelling growth of the global drinkable yogurt market include growing health awareness among the consumers and higher demand for nutritional supplementation across the globe. In addition, changing food consumption patterns, along with increasing expenditure on healthy food, increasing demand for on-the-go or ready-to-eat healthy snacks for children as well as adults, and rising awareness regarding benefits of consumption of yogurt are some of the other factors driving growth of the global market. Furthermore, rapidly growing food and beverage sector, constant development and launch of innovative and new flavors including yogurt with probiotic combinations, and convenient packaging are some key factors that are expected to fuel target market. However, increasing competition from other drinkable milk products and certain recent products recalls are factors that could challenge growth of the market to a certain extent.

Trends:

Prominent existing players are investing in R&D and launching new drinkable yogurts with diverse natural or organic-based ingredients in order to cater higher demand for clean label and natural-based products. This is one of the key trends observed currently in the target market. In June 2018 for instance, MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS, INC. under the brand ˜Alove launched -drinkable yogurt with aloe vera -a Japanese drinkable yogurt that are available in three different flavors.

Drinkable Yogurt Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the segments based on product type, the regular drinkable yogurt segment is expected to account for dominant share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate over the 10-year period, attributable to rising adoption of original flavored drinkable yogurt among consumers.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the segments based on distribution channel, the Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets sales segment is expected to dominate the target market, owing to availability of wide range of products under one roof. The online retail sales segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to rapidly growing e-commerce sector and rising penetration of Internet and smartphones.

Regional Analysis:

The drinkable yogurt market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate in the global drinkable yogurt market in 2019 and is projected to continue to dominate over the 10-year period. This can be primarily attributed to popularly known benefits of yogurt from decades, coupled with high consumption of yogurt in almost every meal by population in countries such as Japan, China, and India, growing demand for enhanced yogurt with omega-3, dietary supplements, aloe vera, soy isoflavones, and plant sterols in China and India in the region. In addition, various government initiatives such as the favorable regulation in Japan -FOSHU (Foods for Specified Health Uses) is one of the major factors that is expected to support the market growth in Japan. The markets in Latin America and MEA are anticipated to witness moderate growth in the global drinkable yogurt market over the next product years. The market in Europe is expected to account for considerable revenue share in the target market. In addition, Japan-based Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and selling ˜Yakult, is currently available in over 6,000 stores across various countries, planned to enter Europe market and make its strong presence across the globe.

Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Regular drinkable yogurt

Kefir drinkable yogurt

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Departmental stores

Online Retail

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Drinkable Yogurt Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Drinkable Yogurt Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580