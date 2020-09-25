Updates On Hydroponics Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Overview:

The global Hydroponics market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Bionematicides Market

Hydroponics is a new cultivation method that employs mineral nutrient solutions in place of soil. The rising problem of loss of essential nutrients from soil is expected to boost demand for these techniques. Although limited types of crops can be cultivated using this method the growing food demand is expected to boost its application.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising food demand

1.2 Higher yields compared to traditional methods

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High setup costs

Market Segmentation:

The global Hydroponicsmarket is segmented on the equipment, type, input, crop, and region.

1. By Equipment:

1.1 HVAC

1.2 Control Systems

1.3 LED Grow Light

1.4 Material Handling

1.5 Communication Technology

1.6 Irrigation Systems

1.7 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Aggregate

2.1.1 Open

2.1.2 Closed

2.2 Liquid

2.2.1 Floating

2.2.2 Aeroponics

2.2.3 Nutrient Film Technique

3. By Input:

3.1 Growth Medium

3.2 Nutrients

4. By Crops:

4.1 Pepper

4.2 Tomato

4.3 Leafy and Lettuce

4.4 Strawberry

4.5 Cucumber

4.6 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Koninklijke Philips NV

2. Hydrofarm Inc.

3. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

4. Hydrodynamics International Inc.

5. Heliospectra AB

6. Greentech Agro LLC

7. Logiqs BV

8. American Hydroponics Inc.

9. General Hydroponics Inc.

10. Lumigrow Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

