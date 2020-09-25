Global Gynecology Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gynecology Devices Market market.

Gynecology Devices: Overview

Gynecological devices are entirely used in gynecological procedures such as routine examination diagnosis and treatment, and surgeries. These instruments are designed for better management and assistance in surgeries associated with the females reproductive system, pregnancy, and childbirth.

Gynecology Devices Market: Growth Propelling and Limiting Factors

Increasing incidence of diseases and disorders related to gynecology among women, owing to hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating patterns, and increasing demand for technologically advanced healthcare services are key factors that are expected to fuel the global gynecology devices market growth. In addition, rising health consciousness among women and family members in order to take good care of the baby is resulting in growing demand and adoption of new and improved gynecological therapies and preference for minimally invasive gynecological procedures. These are among the other key factors that are anticipated to support market growth to significant extent. Furthermore, growing government investments in development of healthcare infrastructure in order to facilitate advanced medical facilities, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in developed and certain developing countries are some of the other prominent factors that are expected to boost global market growth. Increasing prevalence of uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vaginal melanoma, polycystic ovary syndrome, irregular menstrual cycles, and extended bleeding is resulting in rising need for gynecological treatment, thereby supporting growth of the target market.

Stringent government regulations related to product approvals could limit growth of the target market to some extent.

However, ongoing inclination towards concepts such as contraceptive devices including sub-dermal contraceptive implants and transcervical sterilization implants, and female sterilization by women, coupled with development of robotic endoscopy procedures in gynecological surgeries are factors that are expected to present opportunities for existing players in the global gynecology devices market in the next 10 years. In addition, increasing public-private agreements for development of technological advancements in this field is anticipated to further support market growth to certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

By Product Type:

Among the segments, the gynecological endoscopy devices segment is anticipated to hold dominant position in the target market.

By End User:

Among the three segments, the hospitals end user segment is estimated to account for notable revenue share as compared to other end user segments.

Region Analysis:

The gynecology devices market in North America is anticipated to hold dominant position in terms of revenue share in the global market. This dominance is further expected to continue over the 10-year period. This can be attributed to well-established healthcare sector, favorable reimbursement process, and strong presence of various players in the countries in this region, especially the US and Canada. In addition, growing strategic mergers and acquisitions is anticipated to result in higher market growth in the region. The gynecology devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster growth rate, owing to increasing government investments in healthcare sector and presence of certain players in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The Latin America market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate, due to rising government spending on development of healthcare facilities and increasing focus of major medical devices manufacturers to set up manufacturing sites in untapped countries such as Argentina and Brazil in Latin America market. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Gynecology Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

Hysteroscopes

Resectoscopes

Colposcopes

Laparoscopes

Endoscopic Imaging Systems

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Hydrothermal Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Balloon Ablation Devices

Others (Cryotherapy, Microwave, Laser)

Fluid Management Systems

Female Sterilization and Contraceptive Devices

Permanent Birth Control

Temporary Birth Control

Hand Instruments

Tenaculum

Vaginal Speculum

Curettes

Trocars

Biopsy Forceps

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

MRI

CT Scan

Ultrasound

Others

Software

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

