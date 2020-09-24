Global Mobile Pet Care Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Pet Care Market market.

Global Mobile Pet Care Market Insights, Trends, End-use Applications, Growth, and Market Forecast to 2028 is a recently generated report by Trusted Business Insights. The global mobile pet care market has been categorized on the basis of service type, pet type, and region & country.

Mobile Pet Care: Overview

Mobile pet care services refer to house call pet care services. These special services are an ideal choice for those pet-owners whose pets do not find it comfortable to go in crowded places, or get anxious and scared when taken to pet care centers or clinics, and need personal attention.

Mobile Pet Care Market: Drivers and Growth Hampering Forces

Growing demand for personalized pet care services such as pet grooming and healthcare services among pet-owners is a key factor fueling market growth. Demand for professional grooming services such as shampooing, brushing, clipping, etc. is expected to incline in the years to come and drive growth of the market. In addition, increasing number of enrollments in pet grooming shows such as Atlanta Pet Fair & Conference, Groom Expo, and others is leading to higher demand for grooming services, which is another factor augmenting market growth. Moreover, increasing spending capacity, increasing acceptance of pet humanization trend as well as health concerns of pets among pet-owners are some factors contributing to higher growth of the global mobile pet care market.

However, lesser number of pets in households, especially in developing countries, low awareness for pet care, and unwillingness to spend on mobile pet services by certain individuals due to high cost of services are some factors that could hamper growth of the mobile pet care market. For instance, according to document published by Lone Tree Veterinary Medical Center in 2017, although some countries in Asia Pacific are densely populated, the number of households with pets is very less as compared to that of other parts of the world. China ranked as one of the lowest pets (11 Mn cats and 26.8 Mn dogs). In addition, mobile pet care service providers offer various benefits including convenience however the cost is comparatively higher than average grooming pet salon and certain service providers charge on hourly basis, which acts as a restraint for the market.

Industry Trend

The latest major trend observed in the target market is that the mobile pet care service providers are offering eco-friendly products and solutions such as natural dog ear cleaner and tropiclean fresh breath oral care kit. Furthermore, mobile apps such as Wag and DogVacay, are designed and developed to help pet owners to connect with pet walkers and sitters, thereby contributing to growth of the target market.

Mobile Pet Care Market: Segment Analysis

By Service Type:

Among the type segments, the mobile pet care grooming services segment is expected to account for significant market share, as mobile pet grooming services are used regularly in order to maintain appearance and hygiene of the pet.

By Pet Type:

Among the pet types, the dog segment is estimated to contribute higher revenue share in the global market, owing to higher number of dog pets adopted by individuals, law enforcement departments, and for commercial purposes such as dog shows.

Mobile Pet Care Market: Regional Analysis

North America mobile pet care market is anticipated to dominate the global market. Higher adoption of pets is a key factor supporting North America mobile pet care market. In addition, increasing number of pets in developed regions and willingness to spend on health and hygiene of pets by their pet owners, and rising number of marketing and promotional activities by service providers are other factors expected to surge demand for mobile pet care services in the years to come. Increasing awareness regarding benefits of mobile pet care services such as personalized individual attention, expert care given to each individual pet, as well as hygiene and cleanliness offered by this service is anticipated to fuel North America market growth. For instance, Zoomin Groomin, a US-based mobile pet grooming service provider, uses pure oxygen cleaning and deodorizing solutions which is 100% non-toxic, leaves no residues on pets skin, are anti-bacterial and environment-friendly.

Global Mobile Pet Care Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Service Type:

Mobile pet grooming

Mobile veterinary care

Segmentation by Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Other Pets

