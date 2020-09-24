Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

the global phosphate conversion coatings market report focuses on the wide application of the products, end-use industries, and distribution channels. Moreover, the report includes primary and secondary driving and growth limiting factors of the market, along with ongoing trends, and opportunities for the near future. The segment-wise and region-wise markets, revenue and growth rates have been included in the report. Also, it presents detailed profiles of prominent players in the global market. The target market report has been divided on the basis of product type, substrate, end user, and region.

Phosphate Conversion Coatings: Overview

Phosphate coating is an essential part of various finishing operations such as absorb lubricants, enhance corrosion resistance, promote adhesion, enhance appearance, and facilitate cold forming or provide wear resistance. In the process of making phosphate conversion coatings, the observed substrate metal reacts and becomes a component of the coating.

Driving and Limiting Factors for Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market Dynamics:

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries and growing demand for phosphate conversion coatings from various end-use industries are major factors that are anticipated to drive the global phosphate conversion coatings market growth. Wide applicability of phosphate conversion coatings in various industry verticals, owing to its properties such as increased corrosion resistance, easy absorbing lubricants, and ability to enhance appearance is further expected to boost demand for phosphate conversion coatings to a considerable extent.

Moreover, increasing automotive production and sales across the globe, coupled with increasing adoption of phosphate conversion coatings owing to its properties such as high corrosion resistance and wear resistance is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market.

However, availability of various substitutes with similar properties is a major factor that could restrain growth of the global market.

Trends and Opportunities:

Increasing fiscal incentives by the government of developing countries for development of industrial sector and increasing investments by major companies for technological advancements and R&D activities are factors estimated to create revenue opportunities in terms of revenue for existing players in the global market over the next 10 years. In addition, increasing expansion activities by major players through strategic partnerships and agreements is a factor expected to further support growth of the target market to significant extent.

Segment Analysis: Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market

By Substrate:

Amid the segments based on substrate, the steel segment is anticipated to record significant share in terms of value in the market.

By End Use Industry:

Among the segments based on end use industry, the consumer appliances segment is anticipated to register substantial growth rate in terms of value over the 10-year period.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America (NA) is anticipated to dominate in the global market in 2019 and is projected to continue with its dominance over the next 10-year period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for the products from oil & gas sector and strong presence of major players in the countries in NA. In addition, increasing merger & acquisition activities among international players and local players and strong distribution networks or channels is a factor estimated to further support North America market growth. The phosphate conversion coatings market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to grow at a faster rate, due to rapid industrialization, increasing automotive production and sales, and growing presence of certain prominent players in the economies including India and China in APAC. The market in Europe is estimated to contribute significant revenue share in the global market. The market in Latin America is projected to witness moderate growth rate, which is attributed to increasing presence of major manufacturers in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in Latin America. The MEA market is also estimated to contribute moderate revenue share in the target market, owing to high demand from oil & gas sector in the Middle East; however, slow development in Africa could limit MEA market growth.

Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Iron Phosphate

Zinc Phosphate

Manganese Phosphate

Segmentation by Substrate:

Steel

Cast Iron

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Consumer Appliances

Food & Beverages

Automotive

