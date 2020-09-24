Global Organic Tea Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Tea Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organic Tea Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organic Tea Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Organic Tea Market Analysis & Insights, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast till 2028 is an upcoming report produced by research specialists at Trusted Business Insights. The target market was valued at US$ X Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of US$ X Mn in 2028. The report will include drivers, challenges ongoing trends and revenue opportunities in the market. The report will present revenues of the market on the bases of the segments and region along with key countries. In addition to this, the report is inclusive of company profiles for prominent companies in the target market. The target market is divided based on type, form, sales channel, packaging, and region/ country.

Organic Tea: Product Overview

Tea is among the popular hot beverages that is prepared by boiling buds and leaves of Camellia sinensis plant. Tea is a refreshing beverage that helps in reducing stress to a certain level and for a period of time and is consumed across various countries in the world. Rising preference for organic and non-GMO food products has given rise to organic tea. The certified organic tea is chemical-free and is not sprayed with any harmful pesticides and herbicides, and is synthetic fertilizers-free. Synthetic fertilizers and pesticides can pose significant health risks to human beings including nervous system damage, birth defects; hormonal imbalance and disruption of endocrine systems; eye and skin irritations; respiratory disorders; and cancer. Synthetic herbicides are also known to have a negative impact and result in various chronic diseases such as certain types of cancers, Parkinsons Disease, among others. Organic tea cultivation helps to sustain the quality of soil and health of the people. It is a rich source of antioxidants and helps to prevent body from risks of certain diseases. There are many health benefits offered by organic tea including healthy digestive system, increases antioxidant intake, maintains blood sugar levels, and increases immunity.

Organic Tea Market: Dynamics

Rising consumer awareness regarding medicinal properties of organic tea is a key factor projected to drive growth of the organic tea market in the next 10 years. In addition, due to rich taste of organic tea, it is becoming popular among individuals and high consumption of tea in developing and developed countries are factors expected to fuel growth of the global market. Moreover, rising awareness regarding health benefits of consumption of organic food products among consumers due to harmful side effects of conventional food products is among other factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the fore coming years. Furthermore, increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle, increasing demand for refreshing hot beverages, changing consumer preference towards products manufactured from natural ingredients is estimated to drive growth of the organic tea market.

However, the high cost of organic tea is a major factor expected to restrain the target market growth to some extent.

Organic Tea Market: Segment Analysis

Type Segment Insights:

Among the type segments, the black tea type segment is estimated to account for major revenue share of the global market. Increasing demand for green tea due to rising awareness about health benefits of consumption of green tea among consumers for reducing anxiety issues is driving the segment growth. Revenue from the green tea segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher growth rate in the next 10 years. This is attributable to increasing adoption and consumption of green tea due to its health benefits including detoxification of the body and helps in weight loss and management.

Form Segment Insights:

Among the form segments, in 2018, the dried leaf segment dominated in terms of value in the global market and is projected to continue with its dominance over the next few years, as it is easy to store and has extended shelf life.

Sales Channel Segment Insights:

Among the sales channel, currently the hypermarkets/ supermarkets segment contributes the highest revenue share in the target market. Increasing preference of consumers to purchase from hypermarkets/ supermarkets due to presence of a wide variety of products to check from and compare is estimated to drive the segment growth. Revenue from the e-Commerce segment is projected to grow at a considerably high rate owing to increasing Internet penetration, the advent of 5G, and adoption of PCs, laptops, and smartphones.

Region Analysis: Global Organic Tea Market

North America (NA) organic tea market is estimated to record significant revenue share in the global market and is projected to continue to dominate over the next 10 years. Rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of organic products and liking towards tea by large number of people are major factors estimated to drive the North America organic tea market growth. In 2018 for instance, according to a report published by Tea Association of USA, Americans consumed more than 84 Bn tea servings, which is over 3.8 Bn gallons of tea. In addition, nearly 84% of the total tea consumed was black tea, green tea accounted for around 15%, and oolong, white and dark tea accounted for the remaining 1% share. Moreover, in 2018, total US imports for green and black tea were 263 Mn pounds. The Europe market is estimated to record second-highest revenue share in the market, due to tradition of consumption of black tea for breakfast or evenings with baked products. The Asia Pacific organic tea market is projected to record substantially higher revenue share and register higher growth rate during forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing number of retail sectors, effective distribution and advanced marketing policies of organic food companies in India and China are some of factors projected to drive growth of the global market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Organic Tea Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Segmentation by Form:

Dried Leaf

Powder

Others

Segmentation by Packaging:

Pouches

Cans

Cartons

Tea Bags

Others

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Food Stores

E-commerce

