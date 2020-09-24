Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Onion Essential Oil Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Onion Essential Oil Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Onion Essential Oil Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Onion Essential Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Onion Essential Oil Market Trend Insights, Applications, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2019 -2028 -an upcoming report by analysts at Trusted Business Insights. In order to provide in-depth insights into the global onion essential oil market, the report is categorized on the basis of nature, end user, distribution channel, and region/ country.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Onion Essential Oil: Product Overview

Onion is known for its tasty flavor and is native to Mediterranean Coastal and Central Asia areas. It has delicate flavor, soft fiber, high storability, fleshy bulbs, and fine texture, which is considered as ˜Vegetable Queen in Europe. Onion oil is extracted from seeds of onions. It has different aroma owing to significant properties which includes aphrodisiac, antibacterial, Antiviral, hypnotic nature, and antiseptic.

Onion Essential Oil Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of onion essential oil such as improve digestion, respiratory relief, pain relief, wound healing, clear skin, and detoxification is a major factor estimated to drive global market growth. In addition, increasing use of onion essential oil in healthcare and cosmetic industry is another major factor driving the target market growth. Rising demand for organic onion essential oil from aromatherapy sector is one of the factors boosting market growth to significant extent. Moreover, increasing number of applications in food industry, rising industrialization and increasing disposable income levels among individuals, especially in developing economies are boosting the global market growth.

However, high product cost and availability of artificial substitutes are major factors limiting global onion essential oils market growth.

Onion Essential Oil Market: Segment Insights

Nature Segment Insights:

Among the segments based on nature of the products, the organic segment is estimated to record significant revenue contribution share in the market. Increasing demand and adoption of organic onion essential oil owing to rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of organic products.

End Use Industry Segment Insights:

Among the end use industry segments, the food segment is estimated to account for high revenue contribution to the target market, owing to high adoption by the food industry. The cosmetic and personal care product segment is projected to grow at a significantly high rate due to increasing usage of onion oil as an ingredient or base for making hair oils. Onion oil is known to be beneficial for stimulating hair growth and maintaining hair health.

Distribution Channel Segment Insights:

Among the distribution or sales channels, the online retailing sub-segment is expected to register a higher growth rate in the global market, owing to increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones especially in developing counties. The offline sales channel remains to be the most preferred channel as it allows customers to check products before buying and compare with other similar available products.

Global Onion Essential Oil Market: Regional Insights

Europe onion essential oil market is estimated to record significant revenue in the target market over the 10-year forecast period. Increasing demand for onion essential oil from the food & beverage industry is a factor projected to propel growth of the Europe market. In addition, presence of major manufacturers is another factor expected to drive growth of the market in the region. The North America market is projected to account for moderately higher revenue share in the global market owing to increasing inclination towards essential oils, growing aromatherapy sector and rising awareness regarding benefits of onion oil.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register highest CAGR over the next few years. Growing demand for onion essential oils in wide range of applications such as an ingredient in the personal care & cosmetics industry and various uses in the food industry for culinary uses in the countries including Korea, Japan, China, and India, among others in the region. In addition, growing preference for natural ingredients, increasing spending capacity, and changing lifestyles are factors projected to drive growth of global market in the next 10 years.

Global Onion Essential Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Nature:

Natural

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Food Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Therapeutic & Aromatherapy industry

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online Retailing

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Onion Essential Oil Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Onion Essential Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580