Population Health Management Market (2020 To 2025) SWOT Analysis Has Been Used To Understand The Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Market Analysis:

Population Health Management Market was valued at USD 13.79 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Population Health Management Market

Market Definition:

Population Health Management is the aggregation of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Population Health Management (PHM) seeks to improve the health outcomes of a group by monitoring and identifying individual patients within that group. Typically, PHM programs use business intelligence (BI) tool to aggregate data and provide a comprehensive clinical picture of each patient. Using that data, providers can track, and hopefully improve, clinical outcomes while lowering costs

Sample Infographics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Influence of Affordable Care act in the U.S.

1.2 Government Support for adoption of HCIT

1.3 Rising Population and chronic diseases cases

1.4 Need for affordable treatment

1.5 Increased Awareness regarding IT facilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 Lack of trust regarding breach of patient information

Market Segmentation:

Population Health Management Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. By Component:

1.1 Offering for end users

1.1.1 Accountable care Organizations

1.1.2 Physicians

1.1.3 Physician Group Practices

1.1.4 Hospitals and Health Systems

1.1.5 Community Health Centers

1.2 PHM Software and services

1.2.1 Patient Outreach

1.2.2 Hospital Readmission Reduction

1.2.3 No show rate reaction

1.2.4 Automating Patient Centered Medical Home

1.2.5 Increased patient well-being and engagement

1.2 Software

1.3 Services

1.3.1 Consulting

1.3.2 Implementation services

1.3.3 Training and Education

1.3.4 Post sale and maintenance Services

2. by End User:

2.1 Healthcare Providers

2.2 Healthcare Payers

2.3 Employer Groups

2.4 Government Bodies

3. By Mode of Delivery:

3.1 Web-Based Mode of Delivery

3.2 Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery

3.3 On-Premise Mode of Delivery

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. Mckesson Corporation

3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

4. Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna, Inc.)

5. Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

6. IBM Corporation

7. Epic Corporation, Inc.

8. Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

9. Health Catalyst, LLC

10. WeLLCentive, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips)

11. I2I Population Health

12. Verscend Technologies, Inc. (Formerly Verisk Health, Inc.)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Population Health Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

