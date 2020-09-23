Global High Density Interconnect Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Density Interconnect Market market.

The global high density interconnect market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, application, and region/ country.

High Density Interconnect: An Overview

High density interconnect offers various advantages, specifically in performance, package size, and weight. The combination of all these properties makes it particularly attractive for application in handheld devices, wearable and mobile electronics by manufacturers. Manufacturing of high density interconnect PCBs require specially-designed equipment and procedures such as plugging, laser drills, sequential lamination cycles, and laser direct imaging, among others.

High density interconnect (HDI) circuit boards have thin lines, tight annular rings, tight spacing, and need thin specialty materials, and it takes time-consuming procedures and higher investments to successfully manufacture these types of boards. These boards comprise of buried and blind vias and mostly comprise of micro-vias with .006 diameter or even less, and have comparatively higher circuit density than conventional circuit boards.

Global High Density Interconnect Market: driver & Restraints

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, technological advancements in electronic devices resulting in miniaturization of devices, and flourishing consumer electronic device market, coupled with increasing demand for high density interconnect from consumer electronic devices manufacturers are major factors driving the global market growth. In addition, increasing spending capacity, and rising adoption of smart wearables and devices by consumers are some other factors projected to further support the market growth. Moreover, rising inclination of consumers towards the adoption of connected devices and wide applicability in medical devices are some other factors expected to support the target market growth to certain extent.

However, the complex manufacturing process and high cost of certain products are among the key factors that could hamper the market growth to some extent.

Increasing technological advancements in this field by major players, coupled with increasing merger & acquisition activities for the development of innovative products are factors projected to present significant revenue opportunities for players functioning in the market in the next 10 years.

Segment Analysis: Global High Density Interconnect Market

By Product, Analysis:

Amid the segments based on the end products, the 8“10 layers HDI segment is estimated to record major share in terms of value and projected to witness significant growth rate over the 10-year forecast period.

By End User, Analysis:

Among the segments based on the end users, the automotive segment is estimated to record the largest revenue share and register high CAGR over the next few years due to rising global production and sales of automobiles. For instance, as per 2018 report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in 2017, over 80 Mn passenger cars were manufactured across the globe. In addition to this, in 2018, around 98.1 Mn motor vehicles were manufactured globally.

By Application, Analysis:

Among the segments based on the wide range of applications, the wearable devices segment is anticipated to register substantially higher CAGR over the 10-year period owing to increasing inclination towards technologically advanced products.

Region Analysis: Global High Density Interconnect Market

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is estimated to record largest market share in the global market in terms of value and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the 10-year forecast period. This is due to flourishing consumer electronics sector and robust presence of prominent companies in economies such as India and China in APAC market. The North America market is estimated to record significantly high share in terms of value in the market, and Europe market is estimated to record second-largest revenue share in the market. Increasing mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures among international players are projected to further support market growth in the regions to significant extent.

Global High Density Interconnect Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

4“6 Layers HDI

8“10 Layers HDI

10+ Layers HDI

Segmentation by End User:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Medical

Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Electronics

Computer and Display

Communication Devices and Equipment

Audio/Audiovisual (AV) Devices

Connected Devices

Wearable Devices

