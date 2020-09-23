Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Window Covering Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Window Covering Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Window Covering Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Window Covering Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Window Covering Market Current Trends, Products, Scope of Applications, Market Growth and Size, and Global Forecast till 2029 is an upcoming report tracked by the research analysts at Trusted Business Insights. This report offers ongoing consumer trends, driving and restraining factors, and future scope of opportunities, which can help the strategists and stakeholders to make future plans for expansion of businesses and gain higher revenue growth in the years to come. The analysts have put efforts to conduct interviews, and perform a secondary search as well in order to get numbers and facts of higher accuracy and offer the readers in-depth and detailed information on the market. The companies operating currently in the market have also been profiled in the report with details such as revenue, operating segments, and segment revenue, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of individuals companies, competitive landscape, and geographical presence of the companies. In order to enable accurate findings of the details to be included in the report, the global window covering market is bifurcated based on covering type, application, distribution channel, and region/ country. The regions are further sub-segmented into key countries under each region and revenues for each segment, region and key country have been included in the final report.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Window Covering: Overview

Window covering are available in various types of materials and are used to cover the windows in order to prevent outer elements of the environment such as sunlight, air, and others and ensuring security and privacy as well. These coverings are also used for additional weatherproofing and home and office decor purposes. Window covering products include shades and blinds, shutters, and curtains. The most popular type of shades available includes Roman shades, cellular/honeycomb shades, pleated shades, motorized shades, roller shades, solar shades, sheers & semi-sheers, natural woven shades, bamboo and Bali shades, panel track blinds, wood blinds, faux wood blinds, and drapery, among others.

Global Window Covering Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Some major factors that are estimated to drive growth of the global market include rising urbanization due to growing population, rapidly growing construction and renovation activities, coupled with increasing spending on decor products in residential and well as commercial sectors across the globe. In addition, rapid economic growth, especially in various emerging countries including India, and China, among others, is resulting in improved standards of living, and this coupled with rising per capita income in developing countries are some other major factors propelling growth of the target market. Increasing inclination towards modernization of households and commercial buildings and offices is an additional key factor augmenting demand for various window covering products such as curtains, blinds, and shades, etc. thereby supporting revenue growth of the target market. Rapidly growing hospitality industry, which can be attributed to growing number of hotels, restaurants, etc. is fueling demand for window coverings and is anticipated to propel the global market growth over the 10-year forecast period.

Restraints: The escalating prices of raw materials is one of the major factors resulting in a high cost of end products, and this could hamper the global market growth in the years to come. In addition, high competition forces manufacturers to reduce their profits in order to increase sales and revenue and sustain in the market, this coupled with easy availability of low-quality and counterfeit products at cost-effective prices are factors that could hinder market growth to some extent.

Trends: The global window covering market is highly competitive and various major manufacturers are adopting strategies in order to sustain in the competitive market such as introducing new and innovative products with technological advancements such as motorized shades. This is one of the key trends currently observed in the global market. For instance, a US-based company -Somfy Systems Inc. -designs, manufactures and sells motors and automatic control systems for window coverings.

Opportunities: Focus of major manufacturers on technological advancements such as sensor-based window coverings, coupled with a rising number of smart homes are factors projected to present revenue opportunities in the years to come, especially in the developing countries.

Global Window Covering Market: Segment Analysis

By Covering Type, Insights:

Among the covering type segments, the curtains segment is estimated to record the highest revenue share in the market and is projected to register a significantly higher growth rate over the next 10-year period. This is attributable to increasing demand and adoption of curtains for application in households as a cost-effective window covering solution. In addition, availability of customization of products including material, design, and size and shape according to the built structure is another key factor propelling the segment growth. Curtains are available in wide range of products in monetary terms from basic and cost-effective options to high-quality and high-range options.

By Application, Insights:

Among the application segments, the residential segment is estimated to contribute the largest revenue share in the global market, attributed to growing residential construction projects across the globe, increasing spending on home decor products and interior designing, and preference to match curtains with the furniture and paint color of the rooms, coupled with adoption of several pairs of curtains in order to change periodically.

By Distribution Channel, Insights:

Amid the distribution channels, the offline segment is anticipated to record substantially high revenue contribution in the market, due to growing preference of the consumers to purchase the products from departmental stores, specialty stores, etc. due to ample availability of a variety of products to choose suitable window coverings from, and customization feature offered by stores. The online segment, however, is projected to register a significantly high growth rate in the next 10 years owing to ability to make a purchase as per convenience, increasing number of m-commerce apps and e-commerce websites offering products at very cost-effective prices.

Global Window Covering Market: Region Analysis

The North America window covering market is estimated to record the highest share in terms of value in the market and is projected to contribute the largest revenue share over the 10-year forecast period, that can be attributable to growing preference of consumers for purchasing technologically advanced window covering products such as remotely controllable blinds and shades, especially in commercial buildings in countries in this region. The Europe market is anticipated to record substantially higher revenue share in the market due to high spending capacity, and inclination towards expensive decor products, and rapidly growing tourism and hospitality industries. The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to contribute a considerably high share in terms of value in the window covering market. This is attributed to the rapidly growing tourism industry in countries such as India, China, Australia, among others in this region, which is expected to result in growing number of hotels, restaurants, etc. which may ultimately result in higher demand for window coverings. Increasing online shopping for window covering for application in households, rising inclination towards modernization of interiors are additional key factors driving APAC market growth to significant extent.

Global Window Covering Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Covering Type:

Blinds & Shades

Curtains

Shutters

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online (E-commerce and M-commerce)

Offline (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Wholesale, etc.)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Window Covering Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Window Covering Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580