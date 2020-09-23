Global Vegetable Puree Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vegetable Puree Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vegetable Puree Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global vegetable puree market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during forecast period 2020"2029. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2029. The global vegetable puree market report has been segmented on the basis of types, application, and region. Target audience for this report includes vegetable puree manufacturers, food processing companies, dairy industry, baby food manufacturers, beverage industry, as well as traders, importers and exporters.

Overview: Vegetable Puree

Vegetable puree, commonly known as mash, is cooked vegetables that ground and pressed, and then blended or sifted to obtain liquid consistency or creamy paste-like texture. Puree is a healthy choice to maintain or consume the most complete form of nutrition. It can be preserved and frozen for longer without losing the nutritional value of the food. Purees are cooked or uncooked foods, usually fruits, vegetables, and beans, which are grounded, mixed, and pressed into a soft, solid paste. The puree is usually cooked before or after grinding. In general, vegetable puree is used due to its nutritional value and other properties. Industries like infant nutrition, beverages etc. use vegetable puree as it is reliable to use as healthy diet. Due to the busy lifestyle of people the market scenario for preserved items have increased. Therefore, vegetable puree has significant market demand. The vegetable puree and its flavor seem unpleasant, encumbering the growth of the market.

Dynamics: Global Vegetable Puree Market

Drivers: The global market is growing at an increasing rate due to the nutritional benefits associated with vegetable puree consumption. Vegetable puree is referred to the blending or grinding of any vegetable into a creamy paste or liquid consistency. Purees are rich source of vitamins and nutrients, also has less sugar content which is one of the main drivers of the vegetable puree market. In addition, the vegetable puree is convenient for people with certain neurological disorders or surgeries who has to rely on liquid or puree diet. Due to its nutritional value and other traits, vegetable puree is used in various industries such as infant nutrition, beverages, dairy products, frozen desserts and many more. Different vegetable purees have different nutrients and can drive market growth through multiple choices.Vegetables are also an economical alternative to fresh vegetables, providing the spur for market development. The increase in the use of the baby food industry, the vegetable puree market is gaining terrific growth. Busy work life and a growing workforce are affecting couples who rely on healthy baby food on the market for their children. Increasing the consumption of vegetable puree in smoothies and other beverages also contributes to the growth of the vegetable puree market. In addition, the increased demand for vegetarian soup is driving market growth. The growing trend of organic foods among health-conscious populations is expected to activate the organic vegetable puree market. In addition, there are many kinds of vegetable puree, and the market scope will expand in the forthcoming years.

Restraints: The vegetable puree may look and taste unattractive to certain individuals, which hinders the growth of the market. The main findings of this research is that the market growth increase due to high demand of mixed vegetable puree in the infant industry and broccoli, butternut squash soup products.

Segment Analysis: Global Vegetable Puree Market

Insights by Types:

Among the two segments, the organic segment is estimated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate in the market over the 10-year forecast period due to rising inclination and adoption of organically grown food and organic ingredients-based products and increasing awareness about health benefits offered.

Insights by Vegetable:

With respect to vegetable types, the carrot segment recorded for largest share in the global market due to rising application of carrots puree as an ingredient in baby food and beverages such as juices, soups, etc. The pumpkins and spinach segments are projected to contribute higher revenue shares as compared to that of other segments in the market.

Insights by Applications:

Based on applications of vegetable puree, the beverages segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the market, followed closely by the baby food segment in terms of revenue contribution. The dominance of the beverage segment is due to expanding scope of applications of the products in production of soups, various types of smoothies, and in numerous functional beverages.

Regional Analysis: Global Vegetable Puree Market

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record dominant share in the global vegetable puree market followed by Europe market. Growing demand for vegetable puree with higher nutrition value among individuals in Europe is estimated to drive growth of the vegetable puree market in Europe market. similarly, in Asia Pacific market, countries such as India, China, Japan and Australia are major contributors in the Asia Pacific market due to the changing consumption patterns and high tendency to ingest organic vegetables. North America market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the 10-year forecast period as the health-conscious population continues to grow. The United States is a major contributor in the growth of the North America vegetable puree market. It is expected that the increase in product range and high focus on marketing by major players will increase demand for products and drive the vegetable puree market growth in the region.

Global Vegetable Puree Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by Vegetable:

Carrot

Beets

Pumpkins

Peas

Spinach

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Infant nutrition

Beverages

Dairy products

Frozen desserts

Others

