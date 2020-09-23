Global WomenÃ¢‚¬„¢s Health Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Womens Health Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Womens Health Market is a report produced by Trusted Business Insights that is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Overview

Womens health differs from men in many unique ways. Health is defined as complete mental, physical and social wellbeing and just not the absence of various diseases or infirmity. As a result of gender-related and biological differences, both men and women has a significant impact on health. Due to discrimination rooted and disadvantaged by sociocultural factors in many societies, the health of girls and women is particularly a major concern. Increased vulnerability of women and girls to HIV/AIDS is an example. The major socio-cultural factors that prevent women from enjoying equal health status that of men and attaining the best possible level of health are unequal power relationships between men and women, an exclusive focus on womens reproductive roles, social norms that decrease education and paid employment opportunities, and the potential or actual experience of physical, sexual and emotional violence. Although poverty is a major factor resulting in poor health of both men and women, poverty seems to have more impact on girls” and womens health. It happens due to the use of unsafe cooking fuels and feeding practices (malnutrition). Women in cities seem to enjoy good health than women in underdeveloped countries and in villages. This is mostly due to malnutrition that comes from poverty. However, Health care issues related to women are better addressed by various womens health devices, applications, and medications which are brought by current advanced technologies and innovations. These applications and devices are developed for providing better health care for women with the help of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Use of modern technology in developing these apps and devices makes it flawless and dependable. These devices are mostly used in developed and developing countries.

Dynamics

Among some of the factors driving growth of global womens health market is rising stress among working women, and changes in dietary habits of women. In addition, initiatives by governments to promote womens health and increasing awareness are expected to be factors driving demand for womens health products, such as devices and apps, in the global womens health market over the forecast period. Women have a higher risk of getting various diseases such as depression, osteoarthritis, menstrual health-related disorders, osteoporosis, anemia, and obesity. Thus, growing rate of women with diseases is expected to be a driving factor of the global womens health market. As health care status of women is always susceptible to various diseases and poor, especially after menopause, various software companies have started designing and developing various health apps for women which may help women to maintain their health and fitness. Innovations and advancements in technology in the healthcare sector are expected to be driving factors of growth of the global womens health market during the forecast period. In addition, an increase in the geriatric women population, rising inclination towards adopting an unhealthy lifestyle, and recent innovations in medicines for women are expected to drive growth of the global market. Private organizations and governments are much focused on improving womens health, which may result in increasing demand for womens health products in the global market.

Global Womens Health Market Segment Analysis:

By Product Type: Among the product type segments, the devices segment accounts for the major part of the revenue share, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand and use of various devices globally among women.

By Application: The contraceptives segment among the application segments accounts for highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness of women about different birth control methods.

Global Womens Health Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share, which is attributed to the presence of key market players, favorable reimbursement, approval & commercialization of products, supportive government regulations, and growing awareness about womens health.

Global Womens Health Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Devices

Intra-Uterine Devices

Vaginal Rings

Implants

Female Condoms

Drugs

Pharmaceutical Pipeline

By Application:

Reproductive Health

Infertility

Endometriosis

Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Contraceptives

Method of Contraceptive and Effectiveness

Types of Contraceptives

Post-Menopausal Health

Menopause

Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis

Urological Disorders

Urinary Incontinence

Urinary Tract Infection

Others

