Global Wireless Infrastructure Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wireless Infrastructure Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global wireless infrastructure market report is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-use application, and region/ country.

Wireless Infrastructure: Overview

Wireless infrastructure is basically used in reference to mobile core network and Macrocell RAN. However, scope of application for this technology has widened since the recent past. Investment in development of high-tech wireless components and carriers has increased and these carriers are being used in HetNet wireless infrastructure, and heterogeneous networks such as Distributed Antenna System, small cell nodes, and Wi-Fi.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market

Improvisation in communication networks and high-tech infrastructure in various end-use industries is a result of higher demand for faster transmission of information. Industry verticals such as Telecomm & IT, government, and BFSI are adopting wireless infrastructure, and communication solutions at a global scale to enable smooth functioning of the business and to be able to do daily activities without interruption and in an efficient manner. Increasing focus of major companies to offer wireless infrastructure not only in urban, but also rural or remote areas with the support of the government is another major factor projected to fuel growth of the global wireless infrastructure market. The advent of 5G technology is projected to create opportunities for existing players in the global market. Rising number of R&D activities for 5G technology, by major players and wireless transporters, and strong support of the government are expected to result in higher revenue growth possibilities for market players. Growing demand and adoption of 4G LTE, and high-speed 5G connectivity infrastructure capabilities, ongoing trend of WYOD (Wear Your Own Device) and (Bring Your Own Device) BYOD approaches in commercial offices, adoption of cloud-based services, and integration of Artificial Intelligence in telecommunication applications are additional major factors projected to fuel growth of the target market. However, concerns regarding extremely high cost of R&D activities and certain limitations while the procedure of obtaining IP, patent tightening influences, and copyright acts are major factors that could restrain market growth to some extent.

Region Analysis: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market

The Asia Pacific wireless infrastructure market is projected to register highest compound annual growth rate over the 10-year forecast period. This is attributable to strong emphasis and focus on strategies associated with cost-cutting and savings, and increasing number of partnerships and collaborations among players operating in countries in Asia Pacific. Sectors such as BPO, BFSI, telecom & IT, government, hospitality, and logistics and transportation are focusing on building sophisticated telecom infrastructure to offer enhanced communication and collaboration services. Increasing usage of wireless infrastructure also offers benefits such as reduction in traveling costs occurring due to frequent traveling for business, international or domestic, by implementing and using new and innovative platforms such as Unified Communication (UC). The markets in North America and Europe are projected to record substantially higher revenue shares in the target market, due to early and higher adoption rate of advanced technologies in countries in the region. In addition, increasing number of major players in the target market is another factor projected to support market growth to a significant extent in the next 10 years.

Company News:

On 2nd April 2019, Canada-based CDPQ agreed to acquire 30% minority stake in a US-based subsidiary of Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC. The subsidiary is based in Florida and is engaged in providing wireless communication infrastructure in North America. This acquisition is expected to aid Vertical Bridge Holdings to expand its business in the region by deploying 5G infrastructure.

In 2018, Europe-based company -Wireless Infrastructure Group -acquired two companies Highpoint Communications Limited (Ireland) and Arqivas Indoor Networks (UK) in order to increase the companys geographical presence in two countries, Ireland and the UK, with the help of these two acquisitions.

In 2016, US-based Qualcomm, Inc. acquired Netherlands-headquartered semiconductor company -NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

2G/3G

4G

5G

Segmentation by Technology:

Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Small Cells

Remote Radio Heads (RRH)

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Carrier Wi-Fi

Mobile Core

Backhaul

Segmentation by End-use Application:

Military Use

Civil Use

