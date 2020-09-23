Global Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global plastic extrusion machinery market report is segmented on the basis of machinery type, process type, solution channel, and region/ country. Global plastic extrusion machinery market report is an outcome of deep study on the historical, and current scenario of the industry, on the basis of which, the future projections have been made. The report provides insights on the target market, competitive landscape, revenue shares and growth rates, drivers, opportunities, current trends, and challenges, distributors/ vendors list, and sales channels.

Plastic Extrusion Machinery: Overview

Plastic extrusion is defined as mechanical manufacturing process in which raw plastic or plastic material is extruded and melted, and then it is sent through dye/ colorants and made into desired shape and size. This process includes manufacturing of huge volume of polymers, resins, or raw thermoplastic material, in order to manufacture a continuous profile. Plastic extrusion process produces products including weather-stripping, pipe/tubing, wire insulation, deck railings, fencing, thermoplastic coatings, window frames, and plastic sheets and films.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends: Global Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market

Increasing demand and adoption of plastic products is expected to result in demand for plastic extrusion equipment, which is projected to drive growth of the global plastic extrusion machinery market. In addition, by using extrusion process, polymers or resins can be easily molded into desired shape, size, and design of any complexity level and without formation of cracks and defects. This is possible because polymer goes through minimal compressive stress while the extrusion process, which is further expected to fuel growth of the global plastic extrusion machinery market. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities for development of enhanced and energy-efficient machinery by certain major players is expected to further support market growth. Moreover, demand for plastic products is increasing at a significant rate due to rising adoption of packed and frozen food and beverages, extruded snacks, and juices. However, stringent regulations by governments of various countries regarding use of plastic products, and ban of plastic goods in countries such as India are major factors that could hamper growth of the global plastic extrusion machinery market. In addition, inappropriate disposal of plastic products results in plastic pollution and plastic goods being washed off on the beaches and coastal areas. This is also harmful for aquatic species. In the recent past, number of deaths of aquatic animals due to intake of plastic products has increased substantially. This is another major factor that could have a negative impact on growth of the target market.

Segment Insights: Global Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market

Insights, by Machine Type:

The twin screw segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market and is projected to record highest revenue share over the 10-year forecast period. This is due to higher adoption of twin screw extrusion machinery for use in various industries such as construction and packaging. This higher adoption rate is attributable to various benefits offered by twin screw machinery including higher productivity, enhanced mixing ability, multi-function ability which enables the machinery to handle several operations such as mixing and venting in a single extruder.

Region Insights: Global Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to record more than two-fifths of revenue share in the global plastic extrusion machinery market. Easy availability of land and skilled labor at lower labor wage is among the major factors expected to drive Asia Pacific market growth. In addition, robust presence of several small and medium-scale end-use manufacturing industries such as packaging, consumer goods, construction, and automotive, among others that require high-quality extruded plastics of continuous profile, particularly in countries including China, Japan, and India is another major factor driving growth of the Asia Pacific plastic extrusion machinery market.

North America market is expected to account for substantially higher revenue share in the global market, due to constant advancements in plastic extrusion methods and rapidly growing end0use industries. However, increasing awareness among users regarding environmental effects of using plastic goods, strict regulatory policies implemented by FDA, EPA, and other related authorities are projected to impact growth of the North America market negatively.

Global Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Machine Type:

Single Screw

Twin Screw

Segmentation by Process Type:

Blow Film Extrusion

Sheet Film Extrusion

Tubing Extrusion

Others

Segmentation by Solution Channel:

New Sales

Aftermarket

