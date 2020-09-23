Global Bean Bag Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bean Bag Market market.

Global Bean Bag Market is the title of a soon to be published research report offered by Trusted Business Insights. Various critical factors have been studied and analyzed in depth, and vital data and information presented in the report. In addition to revenue share of each segment and region and country, key trends, revenue driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and countries, and threats will be included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions and mergers etc. The global bean bag market is segmented by product type, application, and region and countries.

Overview

Bean bags are large cushions made up of polystyrene beads and are used as pieces of furniture for seating purposes. They come in different shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. Bean bags are made from various materials such as leather, corduroy, suede, and fake fur. Bean bags are generally used in interiors of a household, but some bean bags such as polyester bean bags can be used outdoors due to water-resistant ability and superior durability. Some individuals prefer bean bags as substitutes to larger sofas or couches. Ban bags are lightweight and comfortable, and have been gaining rapid popularity, especially among younger individuals in the recent past.

Variants of bean bags such as small bean bags are popular among children and are filled with a range of materials. Floating bean bags can be used as floating objects for pool games, jacuzzis, and others. Bean bags are also used for various other purposes such as a to act as radiant heating pads when filled with cereals such as wheat, corn, barley, oats, and seeds such as flax seeds, cherry pits etc.; and also as beds for pets such as cats and dogs. In addition, photographers have been using bean bags as alternatives to camera stands. Bean bags are also being fashioned into safety helmets for children.

Global Bean Bag Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Bean bags are used in a number of applications including in residential sector, commercial complexes, and office spaces. Demand for bean bags is projected to increase along with increasing construction of residential buildings, expansion of the real estate industry, and increasing number of cafes and lounges etc., adopting bean bags in sections of their establishments in order to offer a change in ambience as well as to be unique. Increasing construction of residential units and projects is expected to significantly increase demand for furniture and related products such as bean bags. Companies are improving marketing and sales strategies by promoting their products on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Increasing use of digital platforms and social media, and online marketing trend, besides high product visibility on these platforms are among other factors projected to drive growth of the global bean bags market.

Restraint: Rising prices of premium quality raw materials such as cotton and leather is resulting in increase in manufacturing costs and cost of end products. These factors are potential growth restraining factors for growth of the market to a certain extent in future.

Global Bean Bag Market Regional Analysis:

The market in Europe is projected to account for highest revenue share in the global bean bag market, followed by the market in North America. The North America market is projected to account for relatively higher revenue CAGR as compared to the market in Europe over the forecast period. The market in the US is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the North America market.

Asia Pacific market is projected to continue to remain the fastest growing market in terms of revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. The market in India and South Asian countries are expected to continue to support market growth in the region.

Global Bean Bag Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Kids Bean Bag

Adult Bean Bag

Jumbo Size Bean Bag

By Application:

Household

Commercial

