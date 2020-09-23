Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market market.

Global UPF sun protective clothing market report is an outcome of deep study on the historical, and current scenario of the industry, on the basis of which, the future projections have been made. Analysis included, both, top-down and bottom-up approaches. The global UPF sun protective clothing market report is segmented on the basis of type, end user, sales channel, and region. The five regions are further sub-segmented into key countries.

UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) Sun Protective Clothing: Overview

UPF sun protective clothing refers to clothes with certain characteristics that can help protect skin from overexposure to the sun. The main objective is to protect skin from sunburn, skin rashes, long term skin damage, and skin cancer.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends: Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as skin cancer among men and women is a major factor expected to augment adoption of UPF sun protective clothing and in turn drive market growth. According to World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) International, there are mainly two types of skin cancer, namely, non-melanoma, and melanoma. Non-melanoma is more common among population, and is the fifth most common cancer among people, globally. For instance, in 2018, more than 1 Mn individuals were diagnosed with non-melanoma cancer worldwide, and is possibly an underestimated number. In addition, Melanoma cancer is the 19th most common occurring cancer among population. For instance, in 2018, around 0.3 Million new melanoma cancer cases were registered.

Rising income levels, and changing lifestyles, coupled with increasing demand for skincare products, including skincare apparel, in order to safeguard skin from UVA and UVB rays and sunburn is another major factor projected to drive market growth to a significant extent. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of sunburn cases among children is a major concern among parents as overexposure may lead to cancer in the future. This is additional key factor projected to drive growth of the global UPF sun protective clothing market. Increasing R&D activities by major players including US-based Sun Precautions, Inc., SummerSkin LLC, and Coolibar, Inc. to engineer innovation and stylish apparel with UPF sun protection feature is projected to propel growth of the global market significantly.

However, high cost of skin protective clothing as compared to conventional apparel is a major factor that could hamper growth of the global market. In addition, lack of awareness regarding the products and availability of other skincare products such as creams and lotions, hand and body packs, tan removal products, etc. are other major factors that can have a negative impact on market growth to a certain extent.

Region Insights: Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market

North America market is expected to record largest revenue share in the global market, and is projected to continue with its dominance over the next 10 years. This is due to high awareness regarding availability of sun protective clothing, inclination towards stylish an innovative apparel, and high income levels among individuals in countries in the region. In addition, large number of manufacturers operating in the countries in North America and increasing number of strategic plans to expand business in other regions and make products available to a larger customer base are other major factors driving North America market growth. The Europe market is expected to account for substantially high revenue share, followed by the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, the Asia Pacific UPF sun protective clothing market is projected to register highest growth rate owing to inclination towards skincare, especially among women, and easy availability of these products on online platforms and in supermarket, malls, etc. The market in Middle East & Africa is projected to record steady and moderate revenue growth, owing to comparatively lower inclination towards stylish clothing in Middle East and low income levels in major parts of Africa.

Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Hats & Caps

Shirts, T-shirts, Jacket & Hoodies

Pants & Shorts

Swimwear

Others

Segmentation by End User:

Women

Men

Children

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

