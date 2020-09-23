Global Artificial Sports Turf Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Sports Turf Market market.

Overview

Artificial turf is a surface that is made of synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, nylon, and polyethylene that makes the appearance of the turf similar to natural grass. It is mostly used for sports such as football, baseball, hockey and golf which are normally played on grass. Artificial turf creates virtual conditions and provides for a grass-like surface for players to practice on. Its application is usually found on sports arenas such as stadiums that are covered or partially covered. Artificial turfs require low or no maintenance, and unlike natural grass, it does not need irrigation or trimming and sunlight to maintain the health of the turf. It is also being used on commercial applications and residential lawns. Its increased demand can be attributed to its high durability, prolonged utility across all weather, eco- friendly, consistent quality and low maintenance. The turf is made from recycled polymers that makes it 100% recyclable and

Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Dynamics

The popularity of sports such as football, hockey, golf, baseball, and many others has been increasing, and though initially played on grass, turf pitches and fields are gaining traction in both, developed and developing economies. This is expected to further result into increasing demand for more durable artificial sports turf owing to availability of more durable materials for manufacturing turf.

However, the probability of players sustaining minor injuries is relatively high on turf and other artificial turf materials, and cost of deployment of artificial turf is high, which can be considered among some of the major factors that can restrict market growth. Adoption of artificial sports turf in residential and commercial sectors is also increasing, which is projected to represent potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Segment Analysis:

By Material: Among the material segments, the polypropylene segment accounts for highest revenue share currently, and this is attributed to advancements and developments with regard to artificial sports turf for varying applications.

By Product Type: Among the product type segments, the sand-filled turf segment is projected to account for highest revenue share.

By Application: Among the application segments, the football segment is projected to account for highest share in terms of revenue due to the popularity of football increasing as well as a growing fan base, which is supporting adoption of artificial sports turf owing to increasing number of private and public sports arenas and grounds being set up.

Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America currently accounts for highest revenue share in the global artificial sport turf market, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to follow North America closely in terms of revenue share, owing to rising popularity of sports and ongoing developments in terms of sports infrastructure as well as various sports being a part of the culture and tradition in countries such as China and India in the region.

Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Segmentation:

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Nylon

By Product Type:

Sand-Filled Turf

Water-Based Turf

Sand-Dressed Turf

Third Generation (3G) Turf

By Application:

Football

Hockey

Rugby

Golf

Others (Tennis and American Football)

