Temperature Transmitter Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2025

Temperature Transmitter Market: Introduction

A Temperature transmitter is an electrical component that connects a measurement device (e.g. recorder, PC, PLC, DCS, etc.) with a temperature sensor (e.g. RTD, thermistor, etc.). A temperature transmitter amplifies, linearizes and converts an input signal and transmits it to a measurement or control device. Commonly used electrical signals in manufacturing plant are in the 4-20mA range.

The transmitted electrical signal can be scaled to meet the specific needs of specific applications. To sense temperature, thermocouple sensors are most commonly used with temperature transmitters. Moreover, temperature transmitters offer two-wire output as it allows the transmitter to be installed near a sensor to minimize the effects of sound degradation and noise.

Furthermore, a temperature transmitter is enclosed in a metal enclosure which is mounted either on surface or on a relay track. Temperature transmitters can differ drastically in design, performance, technology and cost. There are many types of temperature transmitters available along with their different types of mounting setups.

The most commonly used temperature transmitters are DIN rail temperature transmitters, explosion proof temperature transmitters and weather proof temperature transmitters. Temperature transmitters are the best alternative to many conventional temperature measuring instruments. For this reason, they are heavily employed for remote temperature sensing applications in many industries.

Temperature Transmitter Market: Market Dynamics

As the automotive industry makes continuous efforts to comply with the environmental regulatory norms in various regions of the world, various technological developments are shaping the future of temperature transmitter market. Many newly developed pressure transmitters have been introduced which control and monitor the coolant system in engines.

This increases the efficiency of diesel and petrol engines, thereby promoting expected growth of the temperature transmitter market during the assessment period. Increasing emphasis on industrial automation also promotes the growth of temperature transmitter market during the forecast period. Moreover, temperature transmitters have distinct advantages over conventional wired counterparts. Temperature transmitters help in simplifying engineering design, minimizing maintenance cost while facilitating advanced diagnostics in various industrial applications.

This would increase the demand for temperature transmitters, thereby promoting expected market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, with developments in temperature transmitter technology, wiring costs have reduced significantly. This further supplements the expected growth of temperature transmitter market over the assessment period. The current trend in the temperature transmitter market is the use of resistance temperature detector (RTD) sensors in many chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The expected shift towards the growth of the temperature transmitter market in coming years.

The high initial cost of pressure transmitters may act as a restraint for the growth of temperature transmitter market. Moreover, the ground loop signal decreases the accuracy of temperature transmitters, this may act as a restraint for the expected growth of the temperature transmitter market. Although this problem is not prevalent in all temperature transmitters, isolating temperature transmitters are generally employed to overcome the problem of ground looping.

Temperature Transmitter Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use industries, the global temperature transmitter market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industry

Chemical Industry

Metal and Mining Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Manufacturing Industry

On the basis of mounting setups, the global temperature transmitter market can be segmented into:

Field mounting

Rail mounting

Head mounting

On the basis of type of sensors, the global temperature transmitter market can be segmented into:

Resistance temperature detector

Thermistor

Thermocouple

Temperature Transmitter Market: Regional Outlook

Increaseasing shift towards automation in Asia Pacific region is expected to lead to robust growth in temperature transmitter market over the assessment period. Moreover, many key participants in North American region are expected to invest on emerging technologies, such as HVAC systems based on natural refrigerants.

This would further promote the expected growth of temperature transmitters market in North American. An increase in the number of new market participants in the European region would further augment the temperature transmitter market in this region. Furthermore, owing to the economic instability in the MEA region, the temperature transmitters market is expected to witness steady growth in this region.

Temperature Transmitter Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the Temperature transmitter market include:

Spectris plc

General Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

ABB Group

Yokogawa electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Endress + hauser AG

Schneider Electric SE

Acromag Inc.

Krone Marshall Pvt Ltd

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

