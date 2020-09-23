Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Analysis of Key Vendors Such as CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Abbott Laboratories etc

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market research report on “Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Assessment – – Industry Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Mobile Medical Apps sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over the next 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Medical Apps market for the year 2020 and beyond.

The report offers the analysis of market dynamics that includes trends, drivers, restraints, Mobile Medical Apps market with focus upon to give a clear understanding of the global Mobile Medical Apps market. The research study includes segment level analysis where important product type, application, and regional segments are analysed to offer key insights. Our analysts have used paid databases along with top-of-the-line primary and secondary research techniques to prepare the Mobile Medical Apps report.

Mobile Medical Apps Market -Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Mobile Medical Apps Market include

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

Medtronic

OMRON Corporation

AirStrip Technologies

AT&T Intellectual Property

Apple Inc.

AliveCor Inc.

Nokia, iHealth Labs Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AgaMatrix, BioTelemetry Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Nike Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fitbit Inc.

SkinVision

DXC Technology Company

OpenXcell

Algoworks

The Mobile Medical Apps market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in local as well as international market.

Market Segments

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Product

Epocrates

Medscape Mobile

iRadiology

Nursing Central

Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

EMR apps

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Application

Nursing Tools

DNA Testing

Drug References

Medical Reference

Clinical Support Systems

Others

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

