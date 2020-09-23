Global Plant-Based Protein Market Analysis of Key Vendors Such as DSM Corp., DuPont, Kerry Group, Cargill, Inc., ADM Company etc

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market research report on “Global Plant-Based Protein Market Assessment – – Industry Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Plant-Based Protein sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over the next 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Plant-Based Protein market for the year 2020 and beyond.

The report offers the analysis of market dynamics that includes trends, drivers, restraints, Plant-Based Protein market with focus upon to give a clear understanding of the global Plant-Based Protein market. The research study includes segment level analysis where important source, type, form, applications, and regional segments are analysed to offer key insights. Our analysts have used paid databases along with top-of-the-line primary and secondary research techniques to prepare the Plant-Based Protein report.

Plant-Based Protein Market -Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Plant-Based Protein Market include

AGT Food & Ingredients

Aloha

AMCO Proteins Company

Aminola

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Atlantic Natural Foods

Axiom Foods Inc.

Batory Foods

Beneo

Burcon Nutracience

Cargill Inc.

CHS Inc.

Corbion NV

Cosucra Group

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

Danone

DSM

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Emsland Group

ET Chem

Farbest Brands

Glanbia plc.

Herblink Biotech Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

NOW Foods

Parabel

Prolupin Gmbh

Puris

Roquette Freres

Shandong Jianyuan Group

Sotexpro

Tate & Lyle Plc

The Greenlans LLC

The Hain Celestial Group

Wilmar International

Other Prominent Players

The Plant-Based Protein market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in local as well as international market.

Market Segments

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Applications

Foods and Beverage

Animal Feed

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Key Development

Latest Strategic Developments

