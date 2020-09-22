Global Bike Helmets Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bike Helmets Market market.

The global bike helmets market is segmented by type, application, and regions and countries.

Overview

Bike helmets are safety accessories for use while using or riding a bicycle or motorcycle, and is primarily designed to protect the head of the user. Helmets help to prevent or minimize potential head injuries arising from unforeseen circumstances such as falls, tumbles, and road accidents. Helmets protect the skull and human brain from impact, and are a mandatory accessory to be worn while on the road in many countries. Helmets also come with additional features such as ventilator slats and air entry points, face shields and visors, offer ear protection, as well as have a built-in intercom system etc.

Global Bike Helmets Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Increase in the number of road accidents annually, especially in developing and under-developed economies, is leading to increasing safety concerns and promoting or encouraging the use of helmets. Stringent regulatory norms and government rules pertaining to road safety is expected to continue to drive demand for helmets. It is also mandatory for driver as well as pillion to wear a helmet that adhere to pre-requisite specifications and standards in many countries, both developed and developing.

As a result of increasing number of two-wheeler and three-wheeler models being designed, developed, and launched in the global market owing to rising popularity of off-roading for pleasure as well as a professional sport, more new and more efficient and durable helmets are being designed and introduced in the market. These are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing disposable income is also contributing to expansion of consumer base. Improving economic conditions and rising per-capita income of consumers in developing countries is another factor. The number of riders, including female as well as male riders, has been growing significantly, and this is also contributing significantly to market growth. Growing popularity of riding and racing events and increasing participation in such events is lead to rising demand for bike helmets.

Restraints: Low awareness and total disregard for personal safety, as well as less stringent regulations regarding implementation of regulations and low or poor emphasis placed on importance of road safety among individuals from underdeveloped countries is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Global Bike Helmets Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: Among the type segments, the MTB helmets segment is projected to account for majority revenue share as compared to the other segments such as road helmets and sport helmets segments.

By Application: Among the application segments, the commuter and recreation segment is projected to account for majority revenue as commuters make up the largest consumer base, especially in developed countries, as well as some countries in Asia Pacific such as China and Japan, and others.

Global Bike Helmets Market Regional Analysis:

The market in Europe is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to significant improvements in the automobile sector and increasing production of safety gear and accessories. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period due to increase in sales of two-wheelers, especially in countries such as China and India. Growth in disposable income in these countries are among some of the key factors expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Global Bike Helmets Market Segmentation:

By Type:

MTB helmets

Road helmets

Sport helmets

By Application

Commuter and recreation

Sport games

