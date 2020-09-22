Global Badminton Racquet Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Badminton Racquet Market market.

Global Badminton Racquet Market: Overview

A badminton racquet is a piece of sports equipment that consists of a padded handle and the head of the racquet that is comprised of a network of strings that are tightly stretched. It is used for striking a shuttlecock in the sport of badminton. Some racquets consist of strings that are made from animal intestines called catgut. Racquets were traditionally made with wooden materials but it did not provide the frame of the racquet with adequate stiffness. Currently, racquets are being manufactured from non-wood materials such as aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber. These materials have been proven to be a better substitute and are able to make the frame of the racquet much stronger. The strings are generally made from nylon, but, there are models of racquets that have either polyamide strings or strings made from other polymers.

Global Badminton Racquet Market: Dynamics

Drivers: The increase in badminton tournaments on both national and international circuits, is one of the major factors for the growth of the global badminton racquet market. Super Series Badminton League and the Premier Badminton League are some of the popular international tournaments. In addition, the developing sports culture, especially in countries such as India and China, is leading to an increase in the number of badminton enthusiasts. This, in turn, has led to the improvement of infrastructure for badminton and the large-scale production of badminton equipment. Demand for quality badminton rackets are increasing as well, manufacturers are developing and continuously innovating products to meet the changing norms of the game. Rising concerns for health and fitness are leading people to adopt fitness routines that include the playing of badminton. Such trends are proving to be significant factors in the growth of the global badminton racquet market. Government initiatives to develop sports facilities are also expected to be among other factors for the markets growth.

Restraint: Owing to less exposure of the sport in the global arena and consisting of a smaller fan base when compared to sports such as football, basketball, etc. it is expected that the market growth might face restraint. Currently, football is the most popular sport and has the biggest fan base across the globe. Also, the badminton racquet market is expected to face a stiff competition from the tennis racquet market due to tennis being a more popular racquet sport.

Global Badminton Racquet Market: Segment Analysis

By Type: Among the badminton product type segments, the carbon fiber segment is expected to account for a majority of market share.

By End User: With respect to the end-user segments, the male segment is expected to account for a majority of the revenue share.

Global Badminton Racquet Market Regional Analysis:

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to account for majority revenue share owing to an increase in sports enthusiasts and the availability of adequate sports infrastructures in this region. Countries such as China and India are major contributors to the sports revenue in this region.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a high compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). The market in North America is projected to grow moderately due to lack in popularity of the sport and a relatively smaller consumer base when compared to the Asia Pacific region and Europe.

Global Badminton Racquet Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Carbon Fibre

Ferroalloy

Titanium Alloy

Aluminum Alloy

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

