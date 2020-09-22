Global Mobile Gaming Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Gaming Market market.

Global Mobile Gaming Market is the title of a research report offering from Trusted Business Insights. Key factors have been analyzed and studied extensively. Vital data & information are presented in this report. The revenue shares of each segment, region, and country are included along with revenue-driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions/countries. Detailed information about the key players is provided in their respective company profiles and recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions & mergers, are also included. The global gaming market is segmented by type, end-use, and region/countries.

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Overview

Mobile games are games that are developed & designed to be operated from mobile devices. They serve as a recreational activity for individuals and can be played on mobile devices, such as pocket PCs, smartphones, personal digital assistants (PDA), feature phones, portable media players, and tablet PCs. The gaming sector has borne witness to a superior level of evolution from the days of playing Snake on Nokia phones, to now, sophisticated 3D and augmented reality gaming options.

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Dynamics

Drivers: The growing disposable incomes of individuals and the increasing demand for handheld gaming devices are some of the key factors for the exponential growth of the global mobile gaming market. Game developers are constantly launching new gaming software, which in return, is attracting a greater number of gamers. Companies such as PUBG Corporation launched PUBG mobile versions for smartphone gamers which has boosted the growth of the mobile gaming market.

The increasing number of smartphone and tablet consumers has led to an increase in mobile gaming activities among end-users. Increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks are enabling end-users to connect with other players through online multiplayer gaming platforms. Technological advancements have been made by companies such as geo-technology, are being incorporated into gaming applications that have paved the way for location-based games. One such location-based game is Pokemon GO, that went viral in recent years. On-cloud gaming platforms have also contributed to an enhanced gaming experience by enabling its users to connect their mobile devices with cloud storage to increase their respective storage capacities. Facial recognition for on-cloud games is expected to gain popularity in upcoming years and can be considered one of many upcoming trends in the mobile gaming market. Gamers will be able to see the emotions of players from different angles through the use of facial recognition technology. Voice-recognition and gesture control are among other upcoming trends.

Restraints: However, stiff competition among prominent and new industry players, the availability of economical alternatives, and the costs associated with high-tech consoles are some of the challenging factors that can hamper the growth of the global mobile gaming market.

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Segment Analysis

By Device: Among device segments, the smartphone segment is expected to account for the majority of this markets share.

By Operating System: With respect to the operating system segments, the android segment is expected to account for a majority of the revenue share.

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is projected to account for a majority of the markets revenue share. Markets in countries such as the US, Brazil and Mexico are expected to be major revenue contributors owing to a significant increase in the number of end-users of online mobile games and growing monetization. The market in Europe is expected to witness steady growth and comes in second when compared to the US, in terms of revenue share.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a high compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) due to an increase in mobile gamers and growing disposable incomes. Markets in India and China are potential revenue sources in the region and is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Gaming Market Segmentation:

By Devices

Smartphone

Tablet

By Operating System

Android

iOS

Windows

