Global Diet Soft Drinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Diet Soft Drinks Market is the title of an upcoming report, which is in the process of completion at Trusted Business Insights. Various factors have been gathered, studied, and analyzed as well as valuable inputs from industry experts have been considered. The report includes global value, revenue shares as well as growth rates for each segment, region, and country. In addition, key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are included in the final report. The company profiles section comprises detailed information of the major players, along with company revenue, product portfolio, recent developments, strategies such as acquisitions and mergers, etc. The global diet soft drinks market has been segmented on basis of distribution channel, and regions and countries.

Diet Soft Drink: Overview

Diet soft drink is a type of carbonated drink with low-sugar content and low or zero calories. Diet drinks contain artificial sweeteners, and most diet soft drinks have a bitter aftertaste due to artificial sweeteners. Health-conscious individuals are major target consumers for the companies engaged in manufacturing diet soft drinks.

Global Diet Soft Drinks Market Dynamics

Growing demand for diet soft drinks attributable to changing customer preferences and shifting preference towards healthier lifestyles is one of the major factors expected to drive market growth. In addition, soft drinks companies are focusing and investing in production of diet soft drink variants with healthier contents such as low sugars in order to sustain in the competitive market and cater to larger number of consumers across the globe. This is another major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. For instance, major companies such as Coca Cola Company and PepsiCo have invested in production of their low sugar variant products in order to increase sales and revenue.

Global Diet Soft Drinks Market Segment Analysis:

By Distribution Channel: Among distribution channel segments, the supermarket segment is projected to account for highest revenue share in the global market as majority of soft drink products are purchased from stores including supermarkets. Supermarkets offer the scope for physical verification of the product to customers, and allows customers to handpick the best product from a wide range of options and brands. Organized retail sector and various offers and discounts provided by leading players have also helped in increasing visibility of the products.

Global Diet Soft Drinks Market Regional Analysis:

The North America market is projected to account for majority revenue share over the forecast period. High consumption of diet soft drinks among young individuals primarily belonging to 15“20 age group, especially in the US, is among the major factors expected to drive growth of the North America market. Also, presence of major manufacturers in the US and Canada, clubbed with robust competition between the companies are leading to innovation and improvement of the products. The companies are investing in developing and introducing variants of diet soft drinks with wide range of flavors as well as healthy nutrients to expand their consumer base.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR over the 10-year forecast period. This is attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing income levels and shifting preference towards healthy eating habits which include diet soft drinks. Rapid modernization is leading individuals from emerging countries to adopt western lifestyle and culture as well as a shift in customer preferences. Individuals are also becoming aware of health and wellness, thereby choosing healthier options.

Global Diet Soft Drinks Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers

Convenience Store

Food Service & Drinking Places

Online

