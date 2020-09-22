Global Rhinoplasty Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rhinoplasty Market market.

The report offers detailed and insightful profiles of the top players in the market, and has been segmented based on treatment type, technique, and regions and countries.

Overview

Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure, which is performed to change the size or shape of the nose, or to correct any defects in the nose or nostrils that are causing difficulty in breathing. The procedure is also performed to treat sinus conditions, to fix broken nasal bones, bridge, or cartilage, to correct birth defect, or to restore facial symmetry.

Dynamics

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding physical grooming and facial aesthetics is among some of the key factors expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, introduction of various technologically advanced treatment procedures, including 3D computer-assisted techniques, is projected to support market growth. In 2017 and 2018, rhinoplasty or nose reshaping was among the top five cosmetic surgical procedures globally. Technological advancements in rhinoplasty procedure techniques and products are expected to further drive growth of the market over the forecast period. Other factors expected to positively affect growth of the market is continuous development of methods for non-surgical rhinoplasty, known as electromechanical reshaping. This method entails the use of tiny electric needles for reconstruction of the nose. This technique does not cause scarring, breathing difficulties, and requires no need for stitches or sutures. Social media platforms have also been contributing to raising awareness regarding the advantages, benefits, and results of rhinoplasty procedures. Moreover, access to patient feedback, surgery reviews, and procedure information on social media platforms is projected to positively impact market growth.

Global Rhinoplasty Market Segment Analysis:

By Treatment Type: Among the treatment type segments, the augmentation segment accounts for the major part of the revenue share currently, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This projected growth is attributed to wide preference for this type of treatment for improving function and structure of the nose.

By Technique: Among the technique segments, the open rhinoplasty segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global rhinoplasty market, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. This technique includes various complex and extensive nasal surgeries, and hence preference for and outcomes of this type of technique are reasonably positive.

Global Rhinoplasty Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share, which is attributed to presence of a number of skilled and certified cosmetic surgeons, as well as a well-developed healthcare infrastructure in countries in North America. In addition, increasing consumer awareness about physical appearance and adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector are among some of the key factors expected to drive growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Global Rhinoplasty Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type:

Augmentation

Reduction

Post traumatic

Reconstructive

Revision

Filler

Others (Ethnic Rhinoplasty and Refinement Rhinoplasty)

By Technique:

Open Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty

