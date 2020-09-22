Global Tonometer Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tonometer Market market.

The global tonometer market is segmented by product type, application, and regions/countries.

Global Tonometer Market: Overview

A tonometer is a device that is used for diagnostic purposes to detect eye disorders such as glaucoma. The procedure involved to detect glaucoma is known as tonometry. It includes measuring Intraocular Pressure (IOP) that is the fluid pressure inside the eye. A tonometer is calibrated to measure the internal pressure of the eye in millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

Global Tonometer Market: Dynamics

Increasing cases of glaucoma, diabetes, myopia, and hypertension among agedindividuals are among some of the major factors expected to drive the demand for tonometer in the market. Increasing geriatric populations coupled with reducing mortality rates and improving life expectancy are other key factors leading to a growing demand for tonometer in recent years.

In addition, growing awareness about early diagnosis and frequent monitoring of IOP in order to prevent the risk of vision loss is further expected to boost demand for the product. The introduction of reimbursement policies by respective governments are expected to encourage the adoption of tonometers by hospitals and clinics.

Screening programs organized by private, semi-public, and public healthcare sectors for glaucoma patients are among other major factors that are expected to drive demand for tonometers. Regular eye check-ups are often recommended for glaucoma patients due to the absence of major symptoms for this disease. Early diagnosis can reduce the chances of aggravating conditions of the patient, thereby, increasing the number of individuals that are undergoing diagnosis, which in turn, is driving the demand for tonometers. Eye checkup campaigns conducted by governmental institutions, aimed at diagnosing glaucoma is further driving the usage of tonometers contributing to the global tonometer markets growth.

Global Tonometer Market: Segment Analysis

By Type: The applanation tonometer segment is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the next 10 years.

By Portability: The handheld tonometer segment is projected to index the fastest growth over the forecast period when compared to other portability segments. This can be attributed to factors such as an ergonomic design and affordable prices.

By End-Use: The ophthalmic centers” segment among the end-user segments is projected to account for the highest market share over the forecast period.

Global Tonometer Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the coming years. . Major industries present in countries such as the US and Canada, the rise in the number of glaucoma patients, and the adoption of reimbursement policies are among key factors leading to the growing adoption of tonometers in this region.

The market in Europe is projected to account for the second-highest share due to a rise in diabetes cases, hypertension, and myopia.. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 60 million people are affected by diabetes in the European region. A rising adoption of unhealthy habits such as excessive consumption of junk food and alcohol, heavy smoking, and stress due to extreme workloads are factors responsible for resulting in diseases such as diabetes.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to index the fastest rate of growth over the forecast period. Changing lifestyles and growing concerns about glaucoma are among the key factors driving demand for tonometers in countries such as India and China. Among other factors, untreated health problems, improvement in infrastructure for healthcare, and the increase in life expectancy are expected to contribute to regional market growth. .

Global Tonometer Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Applanation Tonometer

Goldmann and Perkins applanation tonometry

Non-contact tonometer

Ocular Response Analyzer

Rebound tonometer

Indentation tonometer

Pascal Dynamic Contour Tonometer

By Portability

Desktop

Handheld

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic centers

Others

