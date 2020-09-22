Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Metrology Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 3D Metrology Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 3D Metrology Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global 3D Metrology Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global 3D Metrology Market is the title of an upcoming research report offering by Trusted Business Insights. Key factors and vital data have been analyzed and studied comprehensively before being presented in this report. The revenue shares of each segment, country are included along with revenue-driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions, are included. Detailed information about key players is provided in the company profiles section, along with recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions & mergers. The global 3D Metrology market is segmented by components, hardware, services, end-use, and regions/countries.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global 3D Metrology Market: Overview

3D metrology is the scientific study of physical measurement. In simpler terms, it is often referred to as the general field of precision measurement in the industry. 3D metrology ensures accurate measurement of geometrical data of an object, precisely in 3 axes (x, y, z).

Global 3D Metrology Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Demand for 3D metrology equipment is quickly gaining traction in the automotive, energy and power, construction and engineering, and aerospace industries respectively. Heavy investments are being made in ensuring that product quality is maintained. This is expected to be among the several factors that will contribute to market growth. In addition, increasing expenditure on research & development activities and emerging trends such as industry 4.0 are factors contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market. Industry 4.0 is a major innovation that is projected to create growth opportunities for the global 3D metrology market. It aims at digitization or computerization of manufacturing assets of an industry. The growing installation of automated systems in manufacturing facilities is expected to facilitate the 3D metrology markets growth. 3D metrology systems have been instrumental in supplementing manufacturing operations that are software-driven. The demand for the adoption of 3D metrology systems is further driven by the escalating consumption of luxury products owing to the increase in per-capita incomes of individuals in emerging economies.

The use of advanced 3D metrology systems is increasing with the growing need to produce quality output in industrial applications. These systems supplement the functioning of precision measurement solutions in providing accuracy in both the shape and size of the product. Metrology systems help save on time and product developmental costs, as well as the actual launch of products, as it employs a 3D digital measurement process such as 3D CAD data. It is factors such as these that will significantly contribute to global market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Component: The software segment is projected to account for a majority revenue share over the next ten years. This can be attributed to its wide range of applications and advantages over other segments. It helps in data accumulation from various sources in a short span of time, leading to an increase in efficiency levels. Increasing usage of CAD/CAM software for design and manufacturing processes are among other factors contributing to this segments growth.

By Hardware: The Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) segment when compared to other hardware factions are projected to account for highest revenue share owing to its high usage in metrology service applications such as surface analysis, the inspection of a gas turbine blade and automotive components, automotive design & styling, etc.

By Service: Reverse-engineering segment is expected to continue to dominate the market over the next ten years. Growing demand for efficient reverse engineering solutions integrated with respective CAD models in the automotive sector is surging market growth.

By End-Use: The automotive segment is projected to lead the market in terms of revenue share owing to the increasing adoption of luxury vehicles and energy-efficient transport options in developing economies.

Global 3D Metrology Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to continue to dominate the global 3D metrology market. The market is driven by the availability of key automotive, aerospace and pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers in the US that extensively use 3D metrology systems.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest Compounded Annual Growth Rate over the next 10 years. Markets in China, India, and Japan are major revenue contributors to the regional market. China is a leading manufacturer of industrial products such as iron, steel, chemicals, transportation, food processing, etc. This has led to growth in the usage of 3D metrology systems in various industries spread across this region.

Global 3D Metrology Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Hardware

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System

By Services:

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

3D Scanning

By End-Use

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Construction & Engineering

Heavy Machinery

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on 3D Metrology Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global 3D Metrology Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580